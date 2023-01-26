Air Filters Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 19.02 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 7.26% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Air Filters Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Air Filters Market" By Product (Dust Collectors, HEPA Filters), By End User (Residential, Commercial), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Air Filters Market size was valued at USD 10.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19.02 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.26% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Air Filters Market Overview

Air filters can clear out airborne particles which are harmful to humans when breathed. There are several air-borne contaminants present in the surrounding area that include dust particles, powder particles, pollens, fibers, pathogens, etc. Air filters absorb these particles and clear out the air suitable for breathing. Because of such applications, air filters are becoming popular in places such as buildings, transportation, public spaces, and industries. Air filters are manufactured using various new technologies that are based on consumer needs. Air filters can improve the quality of indoor air alongside equipment such as central heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Rise in disposable income acts as a primary growth driver in the Global Air Filters Market. The purpose of air filters is to preserve people's health by ensuring good ventilation system cleanliness and clean indoor air quality (IAQ). Air pollution is well-known to be harmful, but it is less well-known that the smallest particles are the deadliest. Depending on the fresh air intake supply of air and the indoor activities and operations, different air filtering and air handling needs are required. A device used in the HVAC system to remove solid particles such as dust, pollen, and bacteria from the air is known as an air filter. For the elimination of odors and gaseous contaminants, certain air filters used charcoal, catalyst, or absorbent.

Many people use air filters for business and industrial applications. Filters come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including fiberglass air filters, pleated air filters, washable air filters, electrostatic air filters, HEPA filters, and UV filters. The worldwide Air Filters Market is being propelled by expanding vehicle production, stringent emission rules & growing health concerns, and increased demand for cabin comfort systems. Long service intervals, which affect the aftermarket, and a reluctance to replace air filters are two reasons that are limiting the market's growth.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Air Filters Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Air Filters Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Hengst SE & CO. KG, Ahlstrom Corporation, Acdelco Corporation, Denso Corporation, Affinia Group Inc., Mahle GmbH, Cummins Inc., Sogefi S.P.A., Mann+Hummel, Donaldson Company Inc. among others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Air Filters Market into Product, End User, and Geography.

Air Filters Market, by Product

- Cartridge Collectors & Filters

- Dust Collectors

- HEPA Filters

- Baghouse Filters

-Others

Air Filters Market, by End User

- Residential

- Commercial

-Industrial

Air Filters Market, by Geography

- North America

- U.S

- Canada

- Mexico

- U.S - - Europe

- Germany

- France

- U.K.

- Rest of Europe

- - - U.K. Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- - - - Rest of ROW

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research