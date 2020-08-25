Air Force Aid Society Awards $5.7 Million in Education Grants and Scholarships

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) awarded $5.7 million in General Henry "Hap" Arnold education grants and merit scholarships to 2,048 college and university students for the 2020-2021 academic year. Of the recipients, one student was awarded the distinguished General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant in honor of the fifth Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force (CMSAF) Robert D. Gaylor.

"We are proud of all of our scholars, and especially excited to award a named grant in CMSAF Gaylor's honor," said AFAS CEO, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Hopper, Jr. "We know the funds these students receive will help to advance not only their current educational goals but also their long-term career endeavors."

Each year, AFAS awards General Henry "Hap" Arnold education grants to the dependent spouses and children of active duty and retired airmen. Recipients will receive AFAS educational grants and merit-based scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 to cover college tuition costs.

The grants awarded are based on financial need and take into consideration an Air Force family's income and the student's educational costs. Each grant awarded is named in honor of individuals or organizations that have exemplified extraordinary service to the U.S. Air Force. For a full listing, visit www.afas.org/namedgrantawards.

Only a select group is considered for the AFAS merit scholarships. To be considered, students have to first complete the Hap Arnold education grant application. Because it is a merit-based award, only applicants with a 4.0 GPA are invited to apply for the achievement scholarships. Applications are evaluated based on cumulative GPA scores, high school transcripts, and written essays. Each year, applicants are asked to submit written essays on a specific topic. This allows AFAS to gain a better understanding of the student based upon how well they understand the topic and defend their position. For a list of current scholarship recipients, visit www.afas.org/meritscholars.

"Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, students were asked to write essays explaining how they improved or helped their community through this health crisis," said AFAS COO, retired Air Force Col. Linda Egentowich. "We learned so much about how resilient our Air Force families are from the perspective of these students who shared their candid stories with us."

As a result of recent funding from USAA and Lockheed Martin, AFAS will also offer up to $1,000 in interest-free educational loans for Air Force dependents whose families have been impacted by the pandemic. The interest-free loans can be used to pay for out-of-pocket college expenses. New applications can be submitted now through Oct. 1, 2020. For more information, visit www.afas.org/collegeassistance.

Since launching the education program, AFAS has awarded over $178 million in "Hap" Arnold education grants to 113,716 students and 295 merit scholarships totaling nearly $1.2 million. General Henry "Hap" Arnold education grant applications for the 2021-2022 academic year will be available beginning January 2021. For more information and eligibility requirements, visit www.afas.org/haparnoldgrant.

About Air Force Aid Society

The Air Force Aid Society is a 4-star Charity Navigator rated private, nonprofit organization. Founded in 1942, the Air Force Aid Society's mission is to help relieve the financial distress of Air Force members and their families and assist them in achieving their educational goals, as well as improving their quality of life by providing proactive programs. Since 2008, the Society has provided more than $215 million in direct support to Air Force families. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Air Force Aid Society administers assistance through Airman and Family Readiness Centers around the world and maintains cross-servicing agreements with the Army Emergency Relief, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief, the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and the American Red Cross to offer emergency assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To learn more about the Air Force Aid Society, please visit www.afas.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Latoya Crowe, Director, Communications & Development, Office: (703) 972-2643, Email: [email protected]

