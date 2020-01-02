Air Force Aid Society Education Grant Program Opens for Upcoming Academic Year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Force Aid Society's (AFAS) General Henry "Hap" Arnold Education Grant application window is now open for the 2020-2021 academic year. Eligible recipients have until April 30, 2020, to submit applications.

The General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant program dates back to 1988. Since the program's inception, 111,654 students have received more than $172 million in education assistance through grants ranging from $500 to $4,000 based on need. Eligible recipients include dependent children of Air Force members currently on active duty (including Title 10 reservists and Title 32 guard), in retired status or deceased. Spouses of active-duty members and surviving spouses of active or retired members are also eligible.

All applicants must be enrolled as full-time undergraduates at an accredited college or university during the 2020-2021 academic year and are required to maintain a minimum 2.0 grade-point average.

"Our Hap Arnold education grants are the centerpiece and gateway to all of our education programs at AFAS," said the organization's CEO and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Hopper Jr. "Applying for the grant program opens the door to our scholarship program and no-interest education loans."

A select group of incoming college and university freshmen who complete the General Henry "Hap" Arnold Education Grant application with a 4.0 GPA will be notified to apply for the AFAS merit-based, $5,000 achievement scholarships. A minimum of 10 scholarships is awarded annually. To date, AFAS has awarded 275 merit scholarships totaling over $1 million. Eligible students can also apply for up to $1,000 to help fund reimbursable out-of-pocket education expenses.

For more information on eligibility for all of these programs and to access the Hap Arnold Education Grant application, please visit www.afas.org. The application submittal deadline is April 30, 2020. Students are encouraged to apply early.

About Air Force Aid Society

The Air Force Aid Society is a 4-star Charity Navigator rated private, non-profit organization. Founded in 1942, the Air Force Aid Society's mission is to help relieve the financial distress of Air Force members and their families and assist them in achieving their educational goals and improving their quality of life by providing proactive programs. In 2018 alone, the Air Force Aid Society provided over $21.4 million to more than 37,000 Airmen and their families through emergency assistance, educational and community programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Va., the Air Force Aid Society administers assistance through Airman and Family Readiness Centers around the world and maintains cross-servicing agreements with the Army Emergency Relief, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief, the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and the American Red Cross to offer emergency assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To learn more about the Air Force Aid Society, please visit www.afas.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

