Air Force Aid Society Establishes an Endowed Education Grant in Honor of Former CEO

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) establishes The General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant in honor of Lieutenant General John D. Hopper, Jr. to pay tribute to the former CEO. Funding for the endowed grant was made possible through a gift from Concourse Federal Group, a consulting and technical advisory firm.

"Lt. Gen. Hopper's 50 years of Air Force leadership and service to our airmen and their families will be marked by this well-deserved education grant," said AFAS CEO Kaleth O. Wright, retired 18th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. "We hope this gift will help so many Air Force dependents achieve their educational aspirations while creating a legacy that will continue to honor the historical accomplishments of Lt. Gen. Hopper."

"He's so deserving of this because of his dedication to airmen and their families. He's always giving back, so this is the perfect way to honor his tradition," said Concourse Federal Group CEO and retired Air Force Major Geoff Perkins.

Hopper was the longest-serving CEO of AFAS. He served 15 years until his recent retirement on Oct. 1, 2020.

The Hap Arnold Education Grant program has been providing need-based grants since 1988 to the dependents of active-duty and retired Airmen each year. Grants range from $500 to $4,000 based upon a student's particular level of financial need. Select grants awarded carry the name of an individual or organization exemplifying service to the U.S. Air Force. Hopper's grant will be included in this distinguished list. For more information and to see the full list, visit https://afas.org/haparnoldgrant.

Since launching the education program, AFAS has awarded over $172 million in "Hap" Arnold Education Grants to 111,671 students. For more information and eligibility requirements, visit www.afas.org.

About Air Force Aid Society

The Air Force Aid Society is a 4-star Charity Navigator rated private, nonprofit organization. Founded in 1942, the Air Force Aid Society's mission is to help relieve the financial distress of Air Force members and their families and assist them in achieving their educational goals, as well as improving their quality of life by providing proactive programs. In 2018 alone, the Air Force Aid Society provided over $21.4 million to more than 37,000 Airmen and their families through emergency assistance, educational and community programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Va., the Air Force Aid Society administers assistance through Airman and Family Readiness Centers around the world and maintains cross-servicing agreements with the Army Emergency Relief, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief, the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and the American Red Cross to offer emergency assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To learn more about the Air Force Aid Society, please visit www.afas.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact: Latoya Crowe, Director, Communications &

Development [email protected]

Related Images

air-force-aid-society-logo.jpg

Air Force Aid Society logo

SOURCE Air Force Aid Society