Air Force Aid Society Provides $1 Million Grant to the Air Force Enlisted Village

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Aid Society today announced a $1 million grant to the Air Force Enlisted Village to complete a $3 million renovation community center project.

The grant will be used to fund construction updates to the Bob Hope Village Community Center, which will undergo a complete interior building redesign. The 30-year-old facility has historically been used for social events, fitness and wellness programs year-round for residents. The entire Bob Hope community houses more than 430 senior residents in 350 independent living apartments.

"We are proud to support the Air Force Enlisted Village in their effort to provide quality housing for the surviving spouses of retired enlisted Air Force members," said Air Force Aid Society CEO and retired Lt. Gen. John D. Hopper, Jr., U.S. Air Force. "Providing critical help to Airmen and their families is at the core of our mission at the Air Force Aid Society."

The Air Force Enlisted Village, formerly the Air Force Enlisted Widows Home Foundation, was created in 1967 to provide a home and financial assistance for the widows of retired enlisted Air Force members over the age of 55. In 1968, the organization was incorporated and granted federal tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) charity in 1971. Today, the Air Force Enlisted Village operates the Bob Hope Village, an independent living community, and Hawthorn House, an assisted living and memory support residence, located on the Bob Hope Village campus.

"We are extremely happy to be moving forward on the renovation of our community center. Bob Hope Commons is the hub of our community and serves multiple functions for our residents and staff," said Air Force Enlisted Village President & CEO, and retired Chief Master Sgt. Brooke P. McLean, U.S. Air Force. "For over 30 years we have gathered in the community center and with the investment by the Air Force Aid Society, we look forward to continuing this excellent service to our current and future residents."

The Air Force Aid Society and the Air Force Enlisted Village are both affiliates of the Air Force Assistance Fund annual campaign drive to raise funds to support Air Force families.

About the Air Force Aid Society

The Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) is a 4-star Charity Navigator rated private, nonprofit organization. Founded in 1942, the Air Force Aid Society's mission is to help relieve financial distress of Air Force members and their families and assist them in achieving their educational goals and improving their quality of life by providing proactive programs. In 2017 alone, the Air Force Aid Society provided over $15 million to more than 45,000 Airmen and their families through emergency assistance, educational and community programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Va., the Air Force Aid Society administers assistance through Airman and Family Readiness Centers (A&FRCs) around the world and maintains cross-servicing agreements with the Army Emergency Relief, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief, the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and the American Red Cross to offer emergency assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To learn more about the Air Force Aid Society, please visit www.afas.org.

About the Air Force Enlisted Village

The Air Force Enlisted Village (AFEV) is a 4-star Charity Navigator rated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a home for surviving spouses of retired enlisted Air Force members at Bob Hope Village (active, independent living) and Hawthorn House (assisted living and memory support) in Shalimar, Fla. near Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field. At Bob Hope Village and Hawthorn House, residents enjoy worry-free living and camaraderie while sharing memories of military life. To learn more about the Air Force Enlisted Village, please visit www.afev.us.

