Air Force Aid Society Receives $3.5 Million in Grants From USAA and Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) received $3.5 million in combined grant funding from USAA and Lockheed Martin Corporation to help airmen, space professionals, and their families facing hardships due to COVID-19.

USAA has committed $2.5 million and Lockheed Martin Corporation has provided $1 million to AFAS to offer emergency financial assistance and educational support.

"USAA and Lockheed Martin have been longstanding supporters of our service members. We truly appreciate their contributions during these uncertain times," said AFAS CEO retired Lt. Gen. John D. Hopper, Jr. "We are navigating many new arenas and this increased funding will help to stabilize those households that are now down to one income because of a recent job loss. It will also aid Air Force families facing extra expenses for remote learning due to school closings."

The grants will be used by AFAS to provide emergency financial assistance in the form of no-interest loans and grants. In addition, AFAS will offer interest-free educational loans up to $1,000 for out-of-pocket college expenses for Air Force families with dependents attending college. Air Force families having a financial need with dependents in grades K through 12, can also apply for one-time $250 grants through a new Virtual Schooling Grant initiative offered by AFAS starting Sept. 1, 2020.

"For nearly a century, USAA's mission has been to help our members be financially secure and to support them no matter what they face," USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock said. "Providing this contribution to organizations such as AFAS that share our mission to care for military families does double-duty. It helps meet the needs of today's military families and veterans. And it gives these organizations momentum to keep serving as a lifeline for the military community."

"Lockheed Martin is proud to support AFAS to provide emergency assistance, education support, and community programs to members of the Air Force," said Lockheed Martin Corporation President and CEO James D. Taiclet. "This is one way to show support to our service members and ensure they sustain basic needs during the pandemic."

To date, USAA has provided more than $30 million in COVID-19 relief support to organizations serving military and veteran families, visit www.usaa.com/coronavirus for more detail. Lockheed Martin has pledged more than $1 million in donations to several charitable organizations to support relief and recovery efforts, for more information visit www.lockheedmartin/covidrelief.

To apply for emergency assistance, educational assistance or a Virtual Schooling Grant through AFAS, visit www.afas.org/covidassistance.

The Air Force Aid Society is a 4-star Charity Navigator rated private, nonprofit organization. Founded in 1942, the Air Force Aid Society's mission is to help relieve the financial distress of Air Force members and their families and assist them in achieving their educational goals, as well as improving their quality of life by providing proactive programs. Since 2008, the Society has provided more than $215 million in direct support to Air Force families. Headquartered in Arlington, Va., the Air Force Aid Society administers assistance through Airman and Family Readiness Centers around the world and maintains cross-servicing agreements with the Army Emergency Relief, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief, the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and the American Red Cross to offer emergency assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To learn more about the Air Force Aid Society, please visit www.afas.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Latoya Crowe, Director, Communications & Development, (703) 972-2643, [email protected]

