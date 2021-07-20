Air Force Awarded Black Sage Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract

BOISE, Idaho, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Sage has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software, and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

Black Sage is a multi-mission platform provider focused on Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems and security solutions serving military, internal security, and critical infrastructure protection missions. Our open architecture DefenseOS® command and control software delivers Kill-Chain automation, including AI/ML automated target discrimination and threat evaluation, ISR functionality, EW and hard-kill effectors. DefenseOS® and Sawtooth™, Black Sage's modular hardware platform, have integrated over 40 sensor and effector systems.

About Acorn Growth Companies

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com

