Air Force Band of the Golden West Performing in Arizona

For more information and to reserve FREE tickets please visit www.afbandconcerts.com.

About The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West Travis Brass

Travis Brass is part of the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West from Travis Air Force Base, California. Providing musical support to Air Mobility Command, sustaining community relations and engaging in school outreach in a five-state area of responsibility; Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, and California. This ensemble supports a wide variety of musical events, ranging from military ceremonies and educational programs, to recitals debuting new works that push the boundaries of the traditional brass quintet medium. As part of the Band of the Golden West, the mission of Travis Brass is to Honor, Inspire, and Connect through musical excellence.

About the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West

The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West is dedicated to telling the Air Force story, honoring military heritage, and enhancing the morale of service members and civilians. The Band of the Golden West is proud to represent Air Mobility Command and the 680,000 Airmen in over 130 career fields serving around the world. These concerts are our way of saying thank you for your continued support to the men and women of the Armed Forces, at home and abroad. For more information, go to www.afbandconcerts.com.

"Such talented musicians and vocalists. Touched my soul and brought tears to my eyes. Makes me proud to have served my country in the United States Air Force! Thank you for an extraordinary musical performance!!" – Concertgoer, December 2023

Shareable media including pictures, videos, and recordings is available here.

Media Contact: Andrew Payton; [email protected]

SOURCE Air Force Band of the Golden West

