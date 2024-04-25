Air Force Band of the Golden West Performing in Washington State

For more information and to reserve FREE tickets please visit www.afbandconcerts.com .

About The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West Concert Band

The Concert Band is the largest performing ensemble within the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West and upholds the country's historic legacy of symphonic wind band music. Comprising nearly 50 musicians, the Concert Band performs across California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona for thousands of listeners in live concert appearances. Throughout its history, the Concert Band has collaborated with some of America's leading band conductors and received enthusiastic critical acclaim as one of the premier musical organizations of its kind.

The Concert Band performs a wide variety of music, from standard concert band and wind ensemble literature to orchestral transcriptions, military marches, jazz, pop, Broadway, and more. Its varied and eclectic programs offer something for everyone and is an excellent choice for family entertainment.

About the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West

The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West is dedicated to telling the Air Force story, honoring military heritage, and enhancing the morale of service members and civilians. The Band of the Golden West is proud to represent Air Mobility Command and the 680,000 Airmen in over 130 career fields serving around the world. These concerts are our way of saying thank you for your continued support to the men and women of the Armed Forces, at home and abroad. For more information, go to www.afbandconcerts.com.

"Such talented musicians and vocalists. Touched my soul and brought tears to my eyes. Makes me proud to have served my country in the United States Air Force! Thank you for an extraordinary musical performance!!" – Concertgoer, December 2023

Shareable media including pictures, videos, and recordings is available here .

