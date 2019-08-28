Air Force Base Selects Dedrone for Small UAS Threat Tracking and Defense Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedrone, the leading provider in small UAS (sUAS) detection and tracking technology announced the continuation of their license agreement with F.E. Warren Air Force Base. F.E. Warren was selected to test the Dedrone platform in June of 2018 as part of a DIU testing phase that included six Department of Defense (DoD) facilities, and has been continuously testing, evaluating and using the capability for over a year.

F.E. Warren defends America with the world's premier combat-ready Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) force. According to F.E. Warren , the Minuteman III missiles are deployed over a 9,600 square-mile area spanning Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado, and are on full alert 24-hours a day, 365 days a year.

Dedrone's DroneTracker solution is a complete technology platform that collects and aggregates sUAS data and displays it in real-time. DroneTracker detects, classifies and tracks sUAS, and can be configured to automatically trigger alerts and countermeasures when a sUAS threat is confirmed.

F.E. Warren's solicitation notice justified the need to continue licensing the Dedrone solution. "Without this system, F.E. Warren AFB will not have a reliable sUAS detection capability for specific areas of interest." The statement continues, "DroneTracker is the only system which provides passive RF detection and immediate alerts to the appropriate parties. Loss of this detection capability will adversely affect the installation's ability to defeat possibly hostile sUAS."

Modern security requires a layered approach that keeps pace with the evolution of drone technology. "Unauthorized drone activity at military installation is a threat," shares Phil Pitsky, VP of Federal Operations at Dedrone. "Drone detection technology is an essential tool for all military installations to allow Security Forces to assess airspace activity and develop standard procedures to respond appropriately to unauthorized drone incursions."

Dedrone's solution is deployed to customers around the world, including US and coalition militaries, correctional facilities, airports, utility companies and other public and private organizations. Dedrone has participated in multiple government sponsored rapid prototyping and testing events, including the DoD's Black Dart, the Asymmetric Warfare Group's DiDex, DHS's TACTIC, USMC's ANTX, the U.S. Air Force's FCE, and USSOCOM's ThunderDrone. At ThunderDrone , SOFWERX encouraged industry collaboration to address the entire sUAS Kill Chain, Team Dedrone was selected as the top cUAS solution out of an initial 93 participating vendors.

