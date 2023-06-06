Air Force CIO Joins GovCIO Media & Research for GovCast Podcast Interview

News provided by

GovCIO

06 Jun, 2023, 11:32 ET

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, hosted an evening ceremony for outgoing Air Force CIO, Lauren Knausenberger, on June 1. Pentagon, Air Force and federal cybersecurity leaders attended the ceremony that featured a live recording of a GovCast podcast episode reviewing Knausenberger's career and her impact on defense technology.

Knausenberger served three years as the Air Force CIO where she was recognized as a champion for user experience and fast tracked the implementation of zero trust, DevSecOps and data management.

Continue Reading
GovCIO Media & Research
GovCIO Media & Research
Air Force CIO
Air Force CIO

"I wanted to make sure that we [the Air Force] became a cloud-first organization and that we could really impower our software community," said Knausenberger. "We have done an incredible amount of things to improve our user experience with very little money, because we can follow the data and we can spend that next dollar on something smart. We have a lot more to come."

She managed a portfolio valued at $17 billion, supporting over 20,000 cyber operations and support personnel around the globe and providing oversight of the Air Force's IT investment strategy. Knausenberger integrated warfighting and mission support capabilities by networking and securing air, space, and ground assets along with leading career management initiatives for 10,000 IT and cyber civilian personnel.

"I look around the room and [my] team is my legacy. The plan we put in place is my legacy," said Knausenberger. "I think we have some people that are going to take this organization in a really cool direction. I'm excited to see it happen."

GovCIO Media & Research recognized Knausenberger as the Woman Tech Leader of the Year at its April Women Tech Leaders Summit for her contributions to the defense IT community.

"Knausenberger has been instrumental in many innovations seen out of the Air Force over the past few years," said Michael Hoffman, GovCIO Media & Research President. "Her influence has been felt across the Defense Department and our organization is honored to have been able to host this ceremony in celebration of her accomplishments and legacy."

When asked what advice Knausenberger would give young female professionals interested in national security and defense tech careers, she emphasized the importance of preparation and confidence.

"If you don't have that confidence quite yet, go find it," said Knausenberger. "Know that you belong at the table and you belong in the room. Own it and be confident in yourself."

Visit GovCIO Media & Research's page to listen to the full GovCast episode with Lauren Knausenberger now.

About GovCIO Media & Research  

GovCIO Media & Research is an independent media company owned by GovCIO that provides insights and analysis on federal IT innovation and is the leading industry solutions resource. Our team utilizes a multi-platform approach to today's most pressing issues through video, podcasts, events, articles, and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government. 

Let us show you what we can do. Visit www.governmentciomedia.com for more information. 

Media Contact  
Emyly Hall 
Public Relations & Corporate Marketing Specialist 
[email protected] 

SOURCE GovCIO

Also from this source

GovCIO Partners with VA to Expand Veterans Legacy Memorial for Memorial Day

GovCIO Awarded $141M Contract for Veterans Benefits Administration Readiness and Employment Task Order

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.