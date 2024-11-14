Air Force Concert Band performs FREE holiday shows in Northern CA

VACAVILLE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Band of the Golden West Concert Band will be performing the following FREE exciting and energetic holiday concerts in Northern CA:
Vacaville, CA - December 6th: Vacaville Performing Arts Theater, 7:00pm Vacaville, CA - December 7th: Vacaville Performing Arts Theater, 3:00pm Santa Clara, CA - December 8th: Louis B. Mayer Theatre, 3:00pm Livermore, CA - December 9th: Bankhead Theater, 7:30pm Lodi, CA - December 10th: Charlene Powers Lange Theatre, 7:00pm Napa, CA - December 11th: Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 7:00pm
Celebrate the season with the USAF Band of the Golden West in Holidays Across America, a festive concert journey through cherished holiday traditions from coast to coast. Join us for an uplifting evening of seasonal classics and heartwarming music, performed by world-class military musicians who bring service and artistry to every note.
The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West is dedicated to telling the Air Force story, honoring military heritage, and enhancing the morale of service members and civilians. The Band of the Golden West is proud to represent Air Mobility Command and the 680,000 Airmen in over 130 career fields serving around the world. These concerts are our way of saying thank you for your continued support to the men and women of the Armed Forces, at home and abroad. For more information, go to www.afbandconcerts.com.
"Such talented musicians and vocalists. Touched my soul and brought tears to my eyes. Makes me proud to have served my country in the United States Air Force! Thank you for an extraordinary musical performance!!" – Concertgoer, December 2023
Shareable media including pictures is available here.
