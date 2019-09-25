Air Force Staff Sgt. Medina to receive Angels of the Battlefield Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Armed Services YMCA is pleased to announce Staff Sgt. Juan Pablo Medina of the U.S. Air Force as a recipient of the 2019 Angels of the Battlefield Award. His work and actions contributed to the 99% survival rate for trauma and emergency patients at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, in 2018.

Staff Sgt. Juan Pablo Medina of the U.S. Air Force

From April to October 2018, Medina served as a paramedic in the emergency department of the 455th Expeditionary Medical Group, and supported Operation Freedom's Sentinel and North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Resolute Support Mission. Medina enabled care for nearly 1,200 trauma and emergency patients. He was the lead paramedic in two mass casualty events. Medina played a role in the survival of two critical patients. One patient was having a heart attack and Medina assisted with the administration of medication to dissolve the clot. He used his expertise and skills to revive another patient who was not breathing and had no pulse.

The Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala is an Armed Services YMCA signature event honoring the individual men and women on the front lines who are saving lives and have demonstrated extraordinary courage. The Armed Services YMCA recognizes a single individual from each military branch for their accomplishments.

The annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala is Oct. 29 at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, Va. This is the only event which recognizes the front line actions of military medical personnel.

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite child care for parents in need, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family.

CONTACT

Danielle K. Meyers

Armed Services YMCA

223574@email4pr.com

571.932.3932

SOURCE Armed Services YMCA

Related Links

https://www.asymca.org

