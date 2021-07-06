Air Force Veteran, NFL National Anthem Singer, Mark J. Lindquist to Run for U.S. House in Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District

MOORHEAD, Minn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark J. Lindquist of Moorhead, Minn., a United States Air Force veteran, author, Fortune 500 motivational speaker and nationally known anthem singer who has performed for the largest crowds in America has announced his intention to run as the Democratic candidate for United States House of Representatives in Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District.

Lindquist has written a 2021 version of founding father Thomas Paine's "Common Sense" that he has titled, "America 2.0," which lays out his vision for the future of politics in America. He said, "It's time to reinvent American politics. People are ready for a new approach." He continues," I am running on a platform of new ideas because I do not wish to start my foray into politics based on an approach that has proven to be ineffective year after year after year. The same old same old approach to politics is not going to fix this country."

Born in Seoul, Korea, Lindquist spent the first eight months of his life in an orphanage before he was adopted by the Lindquist family and raised in a values-driven and loving Ortonville, Minnesota home. As a military veteran and motivational speaker, he spends his time serving his country, doing his best to live the core values he learned in the U.S. Air Force: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do.

Recently, Lindquist blew the whistle on a government contractor (GovPlanet/Ritchie Bros.) that was exploiting the pandemic for profit. N95 respirators that typically sold for $100-500 a pallet on their auction site were now being sold to state governments for $26,000. Lindquist brought the story to the attention of news outlets across the nation. "Our country needs leaders who are willing to call out wrongdoing and corruption and not be afraid of the consequences," Lindquist said. "Doing the right thing isn't just for individuals and families, it is also proper for the government."

Lindquist seeks to bring an energy and enthusiasm to Congress that inspires our young leaders to engage in future-minded American politics. "I see the opportunity to serve in the Congress as a continuation of my oath of enlistment, that oath never had an end date. In this campaign I will be a representative who invites citizens to get their ideas in my head by texting me the things they're passionate about, and I will use my bully pulpit to bring national attention to the best ideas. He continues, "This is my winning proposition for Minnesotans, they now have a professional communicator and hard-charging Veteran advancing their ideas."

The campaign officially launched July 3rd, 2021, in Lindquist's hometown of Ortonville, Minn. For more information about Lindquist, visit www.MarkForAll.com or contact Saul Eugene, Campaign Manager at [email protected]

All proceeds from the books will go toward funding Lindquist's grass-roots campaign. Free copies of the book will be sent to all contributors who give $25 and higher.

