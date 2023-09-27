Air Force veteran opens new Temporary Wall Systems in Colorado Springs

Local owner Matt Greene and General Manager Kristin Lum-Perreira will host an event at the Air Force Academy game this weekend and a grand opening luncheon in October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Greene, a 23-year U.S. Air Force veteran and current construction company chief, announced today that the company will host an event for Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) Colorado Springs, the first and leading full-service temporary containment wall provider in the United States, at the Air Force Falcons game against the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Temporary Wall Systems Owner Matt Greene and General Manager Kristin Lum-Perreira will have models of their containment walls on display at this weekend's Air Force Academy football game and will host a grand opening luncheon in October.

Greene and his general manager, Kristin Lum-Perreira, will have models of the containment walls on display at the game held at the Air Force Academy stadium in Academy, Colorado.

They will also host a grand opening lunch and learn event on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their new office at 3104 Century Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado. The wall containment company will provide a barbeque meal for attendees of the luncheon event.

Lum-Perreira will handle TWS Colorado Springs' day-to-day operations while Greene continues his role as the CEO of MAVericks Construction, also located in Colorado Springs.

"Colorado Springs is a booming city with a thriving high-tech, military, healthcare and tourism base," Greene said. "Because the city is undergoing this wave of expansion, Temporary Wall Systems Colorado Springs will fill a very real need in the community. Our rentable and reusable containment walls are a perfect option for businesses to separate people and property from ongoing renovations and construction so they stay safe and protected."

Greene, an Arkansas native, moved to Colorado Springs in 1989 to attend the United States Air Force Academy. After retiring from the Air Force in 2017, he started MAVericks Construction. He also received a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Lum-Perreira worked as the business office manager for another local federal contractor before being named general manager of TWS Colorado Springs. She was born in Tacoma, Washington, but moved to Oahu, Hawaii, where she was raised. She moved to Colorado Springs in 2019 and has worked in operations and management for a variety of companies in residential and commercial construction and federal contract management.

"I love the challenge of starting new things, so it's exciting to be a part of a brand-new company," she said. "Matt and his team are tremendously supportive and are proven winners. It will be an honor to learn from him and expand TWS Colorado Springs during this time of growth for the city."

Greene says he hopes TWS Colorado Springs will provide the community with employment opportunities, and he looks forward to giving back to the area that has been his home off and on for more than 11 years.

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

Temporary Wall Systems provides modular wall systems that are designed with versatility in mind. The company's full-service business model simplifies construction and renovation by taking care of the entire containment process, from job site delivery to expert installation and removal when the project is complete.

For more information about Temporary Wall Systems Colorado Springs, please visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/colorado-springs/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

