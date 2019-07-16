Air France launches partnership with Michelin-star chef Daniel Rose to design menus for service in Business cabins on departure from the United States and Canada

ROISSY, France, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting September, Air France Business customers will be able to enjoy three new Signature dishes created by Daniel Rose, an American Michelin-star chef with a love for French cuisine. Daniel is the chef and partner of Le Coucou in New York and the chef and owner of Chez La Vieille and La Bourse et La Vie in Paris. His creations can be enjoyed on long-haul flights from the United States (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington) and Canada (Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver) to Paris.

On departure from these 15 destinations to Paris, three dishes will be renewed every two months:

Poultry gratin with onions (September to October 2019 and March to April 2020 )

(September to and March to ) Warm poultry pate with foie gras (November to December 2019 and May to June 2020 )

(November to and May to ) Cod with turnip and 'beurre blanc' (January to February 2020 and July to August 2020 )

Michelin-star chef Daniel Rose said:

"I am honored to be partnering with Air France, the airline that set me on my culinary journey 21 years ago. We look forward to sharing our version of classic French meals at 30,000 thousand feet that are as comforting and as delicious as in my restaurants."

About Daniel Rose

Daniel Rose began cooking simply because he liked eating. Before heading into the kitchen, he studied ancient Greek, dreamed of kayaking from Texas to Guatemala, and tried to join the French foreign legion. His passion for cuisine was sparked during his time in France attending the American University of Paris. After graduation, Daniel moved to Lyon to learn to cook and enrolled in the Institut Bocuse cooking school. He has been privileged to learn alongside many talented cooks: as an apprentice as well as from many members of his own team.

After six years of apprenticeship and adventure all over France, Daniel settled down in Paris to open the former Spring in 2006, a restaurant that would pioneer a movement in Paris to focusing on seasonal ingredients with no set menu. Spring was Daniel Rose's vision of a classic French meal: abundant with excellent products from all over France, attentive service and carefully chosen wines, a vision that would carry through to all of his future projects.

In 2015, Daniel opened his second Paris restaurant, La Bourse et La Vie, an ode to the bistro. Here, he applies his experience and skilled precision to the most comforting of French dishes such as pot au feu and artichoke salad with foie gras; his favorites from his time in Lyon. A year later, Daniel opened Chez La Vieille, a traditional bistro housed in a stunning 16th century house in the heart of the Les Halles neighborhood of Paris' 1e arrondissement. A symbol of "old world" Paris, Rose and his team pay homage to the past in both the menu and décor.

Originally from Chicago, Daniel opened his first stateside restaurant, Le Coucou in 2016 to much critical acclaim. The New York City-based establishment won James Beard's "Best New Restaurant" award in 2017, earned a spot on the World's Best Restaurant list in 2018 and a Michelin star in 2019.

Culinary delights with Air France

The company promotes fine French dining in all its cabins. Since 2009, Air France has been entrusting the creation of its dishes on the La Première and Business menu to starred chefs, who are true ambassadors of French gastronomy.

On board long-haul flights from Paris, stars of French and international cuisine have created the dishes. Anne-Sophie Pic, Arnaud Lallement, Guy Martin and Andrée Rosier take turns to surprise customers throughout their trip.

On departure from international stations, the gourmet escapade continues. Julien Royer (Singapore - Paris), Benoit Vantaux (Reunion Island - Paris), Marcel Ravin (Pointe-à-Pitre/Cayenne/Fort-de-France - Paris) and now Daniel Rose are creating a ballet of flavours for Business customers with their signature dishes.

