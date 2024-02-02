Air Freight Forwarding Market Poised for Growth: Global Industry to Reach $133.7 Billion - Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Feb, 2024, 22:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Freight Forwarding Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air freight forwarding market is gearing up for a surge with projected substantial growth opportunities across pharmaceutical, food & beverage, electronic, automotive, and consumer goods sectors. Steered by the dynamic demands of globalization and an upswing in disposable income, the market is positioned to hit a remarkable $133.7 billion by 2030. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030 is anticipated, signaling a robust period for the industry.

Recent times have seen an escalation in the need for efficient air cargo services, which is now the engine driving market expansion. The commercial segment, in particular, is forecasted to experience the highest growth attributed to an augmented need for air transport of goods. Analysts point towards the pharmaceutical segment as maintaining its stance as the largest due to the critical nature of time-sensitivity and the high value associated with pharmaceutical products.

The Asia Pacific region is determined to pioneer growth over the forecast period, thanks to burgeoning trade relations within its own boundaries and the global market. The analysis dives deep into the market segmentation, probing into types like full and split charter, and business models inclusive of B2B and B2C. It further delves into end-use industries and applications from commercial to military usage, offering a panoramic view of the air freight forwarding landscape.

Competitive Landscape

 The market landscape is a battlefield of innovation, with key players spearheading progressive strategies such as enhancements in manufacturing facilities, investments in research and development, and infrastructural advancements. These tactics are crucial as companies vie for market preeminence, aspire for cost reduction, and strive to meet escalating consumer demands. The report profiles eminent companies that have cemented their prowess in the air freight forwarding domain, including industry stalwarts like Kuehne + Nagel, DHL, and DB Schenker Logistics.

Market Insights

 The comprehensive report on the air freight forwarding market offers invaluable insights. The strategic analysis within the report canvasses new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and the overall competitive landscape. It incorporates an in-depth understanding of competitive intensity through Porter's Five Forces model and taps into the key forces reshaping market dynamics.

Investigating Market Questions

The research presents responses to several crucial market inquiries. It sheds light on opportunities, growth pace predictions, regional analysis, and the changing consumer demands. Additionally, it reveals new market developments and the influence of mergers and acquisitions on the industry within the last five years. The strategic endeavors of major market players are also outlined, providing a clear picture of the market's trajectory.

The report surmises that the air freight forwarding market stands on the brink of a transformative era propelled by innovation and strategic market maneuvers. Industry stakeholders, investors, and participants are advised to take note of the rich tapestry of data and analysis the report offers, which could prove instrumental in charting a successful course through the evolving air freight landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Air Freight Forwarding Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Air Freight Forwarding Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Type
3.3.1: Full Charter
3.3.2: Split Charter
3.4: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Business Model
3.4.1: B2B
3.4.2: B2C
3.5: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1: Pharmaceutical
3.5.2: Food & Beverage
3.5.3: Electronic
3.5.4: Automotive
3.5.5: Consumer Goods
3.5.6: Others
3.6: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application
3.6.1: Commercial
3.6.2: Industrial
3.6.3: Military
3.6.4: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Region
4.2: North American Air Freight Forwarding Market
4.2.2: North American Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application: Commercial, Industrial, Military, and Others
4.3: European Air Freight Forwarding Market
4.3.1: European Air Freight Forwarding Market by End Use Industry: Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electronic, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others
4.3.2: European Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application: Commercial, Industrial, Military, and Others
4.4: APAC Air Freight Forwarding Market
4.4.1: APAC Air Freight Forwarding Market by End Use Industry: Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electronic, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others
4.4.2: APAC Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application: Commercial, Industrial, Military, and Others
4.5: ROW Air Freight Forwarding Market
4.5.1: ROW Air Freight Forwarding Market by End Use Industry: Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electronic, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others
4.5.2: ROW Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application: Commercial, Industrial, Military, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Business Model
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Application
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Air Freight Forwarding Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Kuehne + Nagel
7.2: DHL
7.3: DB Schenker Logistics
7.4: GEODIS
7.5: Panalpina
7.6: DSV
7.7: Expeditors
7.8: Nippon Express
7.9: CEVA Logistics
7.10: Pantos Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y7qkl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Robot Charging Station Market Poised for Unprecedented Growth with CAGR of 43.2% - In-Depth Analysis Sparking Innovations by 2030

Robot Charging Station Market Poised for Unprecedented Growth with CAGR of 43.2% - In-Depth Analysis Sparking Innovations by 2030

The "Robot Charging Station Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Global Tax & Accounting Software Market Poised for Robust Growth; Report Showcases Trends Driving Europe's Market Dominance Through 2030

Global Tax & Accounting Software Market Poised for Robust Growth; Report Showcases Trends Driving Europe's Market Dominance Through 2030

The "Tax & Accounting Software Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.