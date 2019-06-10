NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Freight Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary

Global Air Freight industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.



The air freight sector is defined as consisting of revenues generated from freight transportation by air.



Key Highlights

- The air freight sector is defined as consisting of revenues generated from freight transportation by air.

- Units of volumes are measured in freight ton-kilometers (FTK). Air freight volumes, consisting of freight, express, and diplomatic bags, include both domestic and international freight which for the purposes of this report are counted at each flight stage.

- Value represents the revenue obtained by airline companies from freight transportation.

- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global air freight sector had total revenues of $127,042.4m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2014 and 2018.

- Sector consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.8% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 207,677.3 million FTK in 2018.

- China's air freight sector witnessed strong growth during the historic period, which boosted the wider Asia-Pacific sector's growth as well, thanks to the country's wider economy performing well.



