Air Freight Services Market to grow by USD 58.45 Bn; APAC to emerge as dominant market -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Air Freight Services Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 58.45 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period. Also, the report expects the market to observe significant growth in APAC. The growth of the e-commerce industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan is creating immense growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Understand the scope of our full report by Downloading a Free PDF Report Sample .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026

Although the rapidly growing aviation infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities, the ongoing global trade war will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global air freight services market is fragmented owing to the presence of several established players. Service innovation is expected to be a key trend in the market during the forecast period. The competitors are competing based on factors like price, service differentiation, brand, and variety. The market is highly competitive as all vendors are competing to increase their market shares. Intense competition, continuous developments in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and environmental regulations are the major factors in the market. Some of the companies are focusing on M&A activities to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The M&A strategy will help vendors to improve their market positioning and competitive advantage in the market during the forecast period.

The report identifies Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, Air France KLM SA, AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd, AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Global Logistics LLC, AP Moller Maersk AS, Bollore SE, Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cargolux Airlines International SA, Crane Worldwide Logistics, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Dimerco Express Corp, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Graf Air Freight Inc, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., PSA International, and Logwin AG as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global air freight services market is segmented as below:

End-user

Manufacturing



Retail



Others

The manufacturing industry is the key end-user in the market. The increasing number of manufacturing industries such as apparel, electronics, metal, furniture, wood, commercial machinery, paper, rubber, food and beverage, textile mill, tobacco, automotive, and transportation equipment is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will dominate the market growth, occupying 43% of the global market share. Rising investments and initiatives by Southeast Asian countries to promote air freight services are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our air freight services market report covers the following areas:

Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the air freight services market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the air freight services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist air freight services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air freight services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air freight services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air freight services market vendors

Related Reports:

Air Freight Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 58.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, Air France KLM SA, AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd, AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Global Logistics LLC, AP Moller Maersk AS, Bollore SE, Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cargolux Airlines International SA, Crane Worldwide Logistics, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Dimerco Express Corp, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Graf Air Freight Inc, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., PSA International, and Logwin AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P

Exhibit 97: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P - Overview



Exhibit 98: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P - Key news



Exhibit 100: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P - Segment focus

10.4 Air France KLM SA

Exhibit 102: Air France KLM SA - Overview



Exhibit 103: Air France KLM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Air France KLM SA - Key news



Exhibit 105: Air France KLM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Air France KLM SA - Segment focus

10.5 AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd

Exhibit 107: AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 108: AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 110: AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 113: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 American Global Logistics LLC

Exhibit 118: American Global Logistics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: American Global Logistics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: American Global Logistics LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Bollore SE

Exhibit 121: Bollore SE - Overview



Exhibit 122: Bollore SE - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Bollore SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Bollore SE - Segment focus

10.10 Burris Logistics

Exhibit 125: Burris Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 126: Burris Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Burris Logistics - Key offerings

10.11 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 128: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 PSA International

Exhibit 133: PSA International - Overview



Exhibit 134: PSA International - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: PSA International - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio