Air Freight Sourcing, Procurement and Supplier Intelligence Report by Regional Growth Analysis, Major Category Management Objectives, Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Owing to their large supplier bases, North America, Europe, and APAC will wield the most influence. The growth is likely to be driven mostly by increased demand and acceptance of this market in those few regions.

The factors that impact these global and regional perspectives are also explored thoroughly. Our in-depth growth deconstruction analysis contains information on:

Factors that have an impact on growth in specific regions.

Regions with the best opportunities for buyers and suppliers.

The growth in expenditure cyclical, and when will the growth curve peak.

Air Freight Market: Major Category Management Objectives

Buyers will have countless choices if they take a planned strategic strategy for Air Freight market sourcing.

Buyers in this market have moderate bargaining power, and a holistic category management strategy will assist buyers in maximizing the value of their Air Freight procurement.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Supply assurance

Scalability of inputs

Green initiatives

Cost savings

Adherence to regulatory nuances

The research will help buyers in identifying strategic objectives and strategies for category management, as well as in establishing the requisite support structure to facilitate implementation.

This study involves comprehensive answers to specific issues on streamlining category management methods on:

The strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Air Freight category

Air Freight procurement best practices to promote in my supply chain

Air Freight Market: Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics

The Air Freight procurement market study includes a complete analysis of several supplier selection criteria and evaluation metrics, such as:

Change management procedures

Market technical specification

Key security compliance

Regulatory Mandates

Service level agreement nuances

SpendEdge's Smart Procurement for Air Freight Market

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

