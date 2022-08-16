Air Freight Sourcing, Procurement and Supplier Intelligence Report by Regional Growth Analysis, Major Category Management Objectives, Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

News provided by

SpendEdge

Aug 16, 2022, 07:27 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Regional Growth Analysis of the Air Freight Market

Owing to their large supplier bases, North America, Europe, and APAC will wield the most influence. The growth is likely to be driven mostly by increased demand and acceptance of this market in those few regions.

The factors that impact these global and regional perspectives are also explored thoroughly. Our in-depth growth deconstruction analysis contains information on:

  • Factors that have an impact on growth in specific regions.
  • Regions with the best opportunities for buyers and suppliers.
  • The growth in expenditure cyclical, and when will the growth curve peak.

Click the link below for more regional and geographical market information:
https://spendedge.com/sample-report/air-freight-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Air Freight Market: Major Category Management Objectives

Buyers will have countless choices if they take a planned strategic strategy for Air Freight market sourcing.

Buyers in this market have moderate bargaining power, and a holistic category management strategy will assist buyers in maximizing the value of their Air Freight procurement.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Supply assurance
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Green initiatives
  • Cost savings
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Top-line growth..read more

The research will help buyers in identifying strategic objectives and strategies for category management, as well as in establishing the requisite support structure to facilitate implementation.

This study involves comprehensive answers to specific issues on streamlining category management methods on:

  • The strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Air Freight category
  • Air Freight procurement best practices to promote in my supply chain

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/air-freight-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Air Freight Market: Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics

The Air Freight procurement market study includes a complete analysis of several supplier selection criteria and evaluation metrics, such as:

SpendEdge's Smart Procurement for Air Freight Market

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to solution for organizations who want to leverage the most recent procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform.

Subscribe to our FREE starter plan if you are looking to explore our capabilities:

  • View 6 full reports
  • View 800+ report samples
  • Pre-order upcoming reports
  • Dedicated account manager
  • Invite colleagues to try platform

Our web-based procurement platform has helped procurement professionals and sourcing teams manage multiple spend areas and achieve more than $2 billion in savings - Sign up for free today!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix
About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. 

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge