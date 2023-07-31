Air Freshener Dispenser Market to grow by USD 4,914.9 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand from commercial end-user boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air freshener dispenser market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,914.9 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. North America will account for 28% of global market growth during the forecast period. Another region accounting for a major part of the market growth is Europe. Due to increased demand for fragranced products such as air freshener dispensers and a growing focus on hygiene, the market in Europe is estimated to grow. Also, the development of the retail industry and the availability of numerous online retailers are credited with expanding the air freshener dispenser business in Europe. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Freshener Dispenser Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Air Freshener Dispenser Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This air freshener dispenser market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), application (household and commercial), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The offline segment for air freshener dispensers includes hypermarket supermarkets, discount stores, and other retailers. Since hypermarket supermarkets offer a one-stop shop for customers to purchase all their household needs, it makes it easy to pick up an air freshener dispenser while purchasing other household items. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the offline segment of the air freshener dispenser market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Air Freshener Dispenser Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing demand from commercial end-user industries drives the growth of the air freshener dispenser market. The commercial sectors for these products include hotels, restaurants, corporate spaces, hospitals, spas, and other public areas.

Also, with the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses take extra precautions, such as cleanliness and hygiene, to ensure the safety of their customers and employees. Additionally, air freshener dispensers that contain disinfectant or antibacterial properties can help reduce the spread of germs and viruses. Hence, due to such factors, the air freshener dispenser market is estimated to witness growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of smart air freshener dispensers is an emerging market trend in the air freshener dispenser market. Their convenience and effectiveness in keeping indoor spaces smelling fresh and clean drive the demand for these products.

Also, with these devices offering several advantages over traditional air fresheners dispensers, such as controlling the scent and frequency of dispensing remotely via a mobile app or voice commands, providing users with a more personalized and convenient experience, the demand for smart air freshener dispensers has increased. Hence, as a result of such trends, the market will witness growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Reducing demand for plastic products challenges the growth of the air freshener dispenser market. As a result of the significant reduction in plastic demand, manufacturers need to find alternative materials to use in the manufacturing of air freshener dispensers. This could increase the cost of production and potentially lead to higher consumer prices.

Furthermore, factors such as reducing plastic demand can impact the sale of air freshener dispensers, as many of these products are plastic. Hence, such challenges may impede the growth of the air freshener dispenser market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Air Freshener Dispenser Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air freshener dispenser market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the air freshener dispenser market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the air freshener dispenser market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air freshener dispenser market vendors

Air Freshener Dispenser Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,914.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aspire Industries, Bright Liquid Soap, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hyso LLC, Krisho Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Orchids International, Padmavati Industries, PR and R Black Pty Ltd., Qingdao Anyfeel Electric Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tristar Engineering Industries, Vectair Systems Ltd., and Novatech Automatic Systems Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio