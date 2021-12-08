Air Freshener Market in India to Grow by USD 98.33 Bn | Product Launches to Drive Growth | Technavio

The air freshener market in India is expected to grow by USD 98.33 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 8.97%.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Some of the key vendor offerings in the air freshener market share in India are mentioned below:

Air France-KLM Group - The company offers different types of car air fresheners products such as Pet-Friendly Air Freshener Refill, Incense Cone, Sambrani Cup, and others.

Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers different types of air fresheners under the brand name Odonil.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - The company offers different types of air fresheners products for homes, cars, and others.

Mangalam Organics Ltd. - The company offers air fresheners under the brand name CamPure in different types of flavors such as Cone - Original, Cone - Rose, Air Purifier - Original Camphor, and others.

MCL INDIA - The company offers different types of air fresheners for rooms, cars, and others.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by type (spray, liquid, gel, electric, and others) and application (automotive, home, and bathroom).

By type, the spray segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The benefits of spray or aerosol air fresheners have increased their demand for multiple applications.

Notes:

The air freshener market in India is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period.

The air freshener market in India is segmented by type (spray, liquid, gel, electric, and others) and application (automotive, home, and bathroom).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Air France-KLM Group, Dabur India Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Mangalam Organics Ltd., MCL INDIA , MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and The Raymond Corp.

Air Freshener Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 98.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air France-KLM Group, Dabur India Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Mangalam Organics Ltd., MCL INDIA, MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and The Raymond Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

