Air Freshener Market size in India to grow by USD 103.58 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the rising popularity of essential oils in air fresheners - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the air freshener market size in India, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 103.58 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Air Freshener Market In India 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Air Freshener Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.T. Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Amway Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd., and Newell Brands Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

abccompounding.com- The company offers Earth Force Springtime liquid air freshener which is designed to eliminate odor from room carpets, floors, dirty laundry, curtains, kennels and garbage.

airdelights.com- The company offers Microburst 9000 LCD air freshener dispenser which is designed to mitigate odors in indoor air environment.

aromate.com- The company offers car air purifier which is designed to filter the air inside the car.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Air Freshener Market in India 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Air Freshener Market in India 2023-2027 Size

Air Freshener Market in India 2023-2027 Trends

Air Freshener Market in India 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Drivers

Product launches

Growth in online sales

Flourishing fragrance market

Market Trends

Growing prominence of digital media platforms

Rising popularity of essential oils in air fresheners

Customized fragrance

Market Challenges

Health issues associated with air fresheners

Threat from counterfeit products

Easy availability of alternatives to air fresheners

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors download Sample reports

Air Freshener Market in India 2023-2027: Segmentation

Air Freshener Market in India is segmented as below:

Type

Spray



Liquid



Gel



Electric



Others

Application

Automotive



Home



Bathroom

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Air Freshener Market in India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the air freshener market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the air freshener market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air freshener market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the air freshener market in India , vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Air Freshener Dispenser Market- The Air Freshener Market in India size is projected to increase by USD 103.58 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% between 2022 and 2027.

Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market- The stick vacuum cleaner market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,241.58 million.

Air Freshener Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 103.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.97 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries India and APAC Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.T. Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Amway Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd., and Newell Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Air freshener market in India 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Air freshener market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Types Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Types Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Spray - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Spray - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Gel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Gel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Gel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Gel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Gel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Home - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Home - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Bathroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Bathroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Bathroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Bathroom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Bathroom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 70: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 71: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 72: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 73: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 74: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 75: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ABC Compounding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 76: ABC Compounding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: ABC Compounding Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: ABC Compounding Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Air Delights Inc.

Exhibit 79: Air Delights Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Air Delights Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Air Delights Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 82: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Aromate Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Aromate Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Aromate Industries Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Aromate Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Beaumont Products Inc.

Exhibit 89: Beaumont Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Beaumont Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Beaumont Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 CAR-FRESHNER Corp.

Exhibit 92: CAR-FRESHNER Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: CAR-FRESHNER Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: CAR-FRESHNER Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 95: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 107: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 110: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.13 Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.14 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 116: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.15 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 121: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

11.16 S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Exhibit 125: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Key offerings

11.17 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 128: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 131: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio