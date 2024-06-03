Air Freshener Market size is set to grow by USD 5.53 billion from 2024-2028, Product launches boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air freshener market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.53 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.48% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global air freshener market 2024-2028

Air Freshener Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5535.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.68 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Amway Corp., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.T. Group, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The global air freshener market is witnessing a surge in technologically advanced and innovative offerings from vendors. For instance, Febreze, a popular brand, introduced the Febreze ONE air and fabric freshener, which eliminates odors in both air and fabrics without aerosols, dyes, or heavy perfumes.

Key market trends include the use of smart technology, growth in premium and luxury air fresheners, and the application of air fresheners in various sectors such as healthcare, retail, and automotive. Other product categories include gel and spray fresheners, as well as innovative packaging techniques.

Market Challenges

• The air freshener market expansion has been challenged by the surge of counterfeit products, particularly in price-sensitive markets like China and India. These imitations, featuring identical packaging and lower prices, are distributed through unauthorized channels, including third-party online retailers. The proliferation of counterfeits dilutes original brands, as consumers cannot discern between them.

• Keywords: air freshener market, counterfeit products, pricing, online retail, unauthorized distributors, consumer differentiation, retail infrastructure, urbanization, living standards. Additionally, the air care industry experiences growth in sectors such as car sales, pet ownership, luxury lifestyles, and healthcare facilities. Premium air fresheners, available in various forms like gels, sprays, hangings, stickers, and automatic models, cater to diverse consumer preferences.

• Innovative packaging techniques and cutting-edge technologies, including air freshener candles and protective coatings, enhance product appeal. Keywords: air care industry, car sales, pet ownership, luxury lifestyle, premium air fresheners, various forms, innovative packaging, cutting-edge technologies, air freshener candles, protective coatings.

• Moreover, the air freshener market is influenced by factors like spending habits, cost of production, and R&D activities. Local manufacturers and private labels compete with established brands, while unorganized distribution channels pose challenges. Seasonal factors, such as damp odors during the rainy season, and odor molecules, necessitate continuous product innovation.

• Keywords: air freshener market, spending habits, cost of production, R&D activities, local manufacturers, private labels, unorganized distribution channels, seasonal factors, odor molecules.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Residential

1.2 Corporate office

1.3 Car

1.4 Others Product 2.1 Spray/aerosol

2.2 Electric

2.3 Others End-user 3.1 Individual users

3.2 Enterprise users Geography 4.1 Europe

4.2 North America

4.3 APAC

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Residential- The Air Freshener Market experiences significant growth in residential applications, driven by the desire to enhance Indoor Air Quality and mask unpleasant Odors. Cotton & Blue Jasmine, Lilac & Peony, White Tea & Lily scents are popular choices for creating an Ambiance in homes, extending to Towels, Shower curtains, and Footwear. Premium air fresheners, infused with Luxury lifestyle scents, are in high demand due to rising Consumer Spending on lifestyle products.

Aromatherapy, with its therapeutic properties, fuels the use of Essential Oils and Aromatic Compounds in air freshener products, particularly among Residential level consumers. Car Sales and Pets' ownership also contribute to the market's expansion, necessitating the use of air fresheners to maintain a pleasant environment. In the Healthcare sector, air fresheners play a crucial role in combating Chemical odors and Bacterial infections in Hospitals and Healthcare centers.

Innovative Packaging Techniques, such as Gel Air Fresheners, Spray Fresheners, and Hangings, cater to diverse consumer preferences. Local Manufacturers and Private Labels capitalize on the Unorganized Distribution Channels to reach a broader audience. Despite the Cost of production, the market continues to thrive due to the increasing focus on Air Quality, R&D Activities, and Urbanization, which elevate Living Standards.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Air Freshener Market encompasses a wide range of products designed to enhance living spaces with pleasing fragrances. These include Gel Air Fresheners and Spray Fresheners, available in innovative packaging techniques such as hangings and stickers. Premium air fresheners are a significant part of the luxury lifestyle market, with spending habits reaching new heights.

The cost of production for these products involves the use of chemicals, some of which are also employed in hospitals and healthcare centers to combat bacterial infections. Retail infrastructure, including malls and shopping outlets, plays a crucial role in the distribution of air fresheners, contributing to urbanization and rising living standards. Automatic air fresheners add a touch of convenience to this market, further enhancing its appeal.

Market Research Overview

The Air Freshener market represents a significant segment in the Consumer Goods industry. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including liquid air fresheners, solid air fresheners, and air purifiers. The market is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing awareness about indoor air quality. Premium air fresheners, fragrance types, and innovative product designs are key trends shaping the market.

Brands offer various fragrance types, such as fruity, floral, and woody, to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, the market is witnessing the emergence of smart air fresheners, which use sensors to detect odors and release fragrance accordingly.

The market is competitive, with major players focusing on product innovation, pricing strategies, and distribution networks to gain a competitive edge. Overall, the Air Freshener market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for improved indoor air quality.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Residential



Corporate Office



Car



Others

Product

Spray/aerosol



Electric



Others

End-user

Individual Users



Enterprise Users

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio