Air freshener market to grow by USD 4.60 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is segmented by application, product, end-user, and geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air freshener market size is expected to grow by USD 4.60 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 5.75% during the forecast period. Product launches are notably driving the air freshener market. However, factors such as threats from counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (residential, corporate office, car, and others), product (spray/aerosol, electric, and others), end-user (individual users and enterprise users), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Freshener Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. In residential areas, air fresheners are mainly used to hide unpleasant odors from the hallway, bedroom, kitchen, and toilet. Increasing concerns about indoor air quality and various odors emitted indoors, especially in residential units, have increased the demand for these products in residential applications. Increased consumer spending on lifestyle products is driving consumer demand for premium products. Additionally, market players are increasingly launching new products to meet growing consumer demand. Therefore, such factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are some of the key countries contributing to the growth of the European market. The main factor driving the growth of the European market is increasing urbanization, which is improving the living standards of the people in the region and encouraging investments in home care products. In addition, more and more city residents are willing to spend money on premium products with high aesthetic value. This created a huge demand for air fresheners throughout the region. Therefore, certain suppliers active in the market are responding to the growing consumer demand for a wide range of products by expanding their product portfolio. Consequently, these factors will significantly drive the growth of the European market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The air freshener market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Amway Corp., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.T. Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Inc.



