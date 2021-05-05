Air Freshener Market to grow over $ 5 Bn during 2021-2025 | Growth in Online Sales to be Major Trend |Technavio
May 05, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global air freshener market is set to grow by USD 5.02 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. New product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Air Freshener Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Spray/aerosol
- Electric
- Others
- End-user
- Individual Users
- Enterprise Users
- Application
- Residential
- Corporate Office
- Car
- Others
- Geographic
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the air freshener market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Air Freshener Market size
- Air Freshener Market trends
- Air Freshener Market industry analysis
The growth in online sales is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, threats from counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist air freshener market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the air freshener market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the air freshener market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air freshener market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Spray/aerosol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Car - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Enterprise users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air Delights Inc.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
