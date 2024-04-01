Air Fresheners Global Business Report 2024 - Rising Concerns Over Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings Hold Potential for Growth

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Fresheners - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Air Fresheners estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Sprays/Aerosols Air Fresheners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electric Air Fresheners segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Air Fresheners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Health Implications of Unpleasant Indoor Air Enhances Importance of Air Fresheners

Urbanization Trend & Rise in Construction Activity Influence Gains in the Residential Air Fresheners Market

Exotic Fragrances and Strict Environmental Regulations to Drive the Car Air Fresheners Market

Rising Concerns Over Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings Hold Potential for Growth

Natural Air Fresheners Emerge as Alternatives to Chemical-based Air Care Products

Trend Towards Aromatherapy Drives Opportunities for Air Fresheners

Increased Ownership of Pets Translates into Potential Market for Air Fresheners

Rising Prominence of Electric Air Fresheners

Scented Candles Continues to Find Demand Despite Advent of Advanced Products

Emergence of Custom Air Fresheners Transforms the Market

Powerful Marketing Tactics Boost Industry Growth

E-Commerce to Continue Boosting Sales of Air Freshener Products

Health Concerns of Air fresheners Threaten Adoption of Air Fresheners

