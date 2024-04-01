Air Fresheners Global Business Report 2024 - Rising Concerns Over Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings Hold Potential for Growth

01 Apr, 2024, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Fresheners - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Air Fresheners estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Sprays/Aerosols Air Fresheners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electric Air Fresheners segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Air Fresheners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Health Implications of Unpleasant Indoor Air Enhances Importance of Air Fresheners
- Urbanization Trend & Rise in Construction Activity Influence Gains in the Residential Air Fresheners Market
- Exotic Fragrances and Strict Environmental Regulations to Drive the Car Air Fresheners Market
- Rising Concerns Over Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings Hold Potential for Growth
- Natural Air Fresheners Emerge as Alternatives to Chemical-based Air Care Products
- Trend Towards Aromatherapy Drives Opportunities for Air Fresheners
- Increased Ownership of Pets Translates into Potential Market for Air Fresheners
- Rising Prominence of Electric Air Fresheners
- Scented Candles Continues to Find Demand Despite Advent of Advanced Products
- Emergence of Custom Air Fresheners Transforms the Market
- Powerful Marketing Tactics Boost Industry Growth
- E-Commerce to Continue Boosting Sales of Air Freshener Products
- Health Concerns of Air fresheners Threaten Adoption of Air Fresheners
The report features profiles of 150+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- 3M
- Amway
- Church & Dwight Co.
- Dabur India
- Champion Products
- ADA Electrotech (Xiamen)
- Amway (Malaysia)
- Beaumont Products
- Diversey
- Autobrill
- Bio Productions
- Bullsone
- Aura Cacia
- Damar Industries
- Crystal Baby Smile
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Air Fresheners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Economic Update
- An Introduction to Air Fresheners
- History of Air fresheners
- Raw Materials Used in Air Fresheners
- Types of Air Fresheners
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Sprays/Aerosols: The Leading Air Freshener Type
- Residential Air Fresheners Continue to Drive Market Gains
- Developing Markets Hold Immense Potential
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Increased Ownership of Pets Translates into Potential Market for Air Fresheners
- Global Pet Dog Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Dogs (in Million)
- Global Pet Cat Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Cats (in Million)
- Global Pet Birds Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Birds (in Million)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
