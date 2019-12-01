Air Fryer & Toaster Oven Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Best Cuisinart, NuWave & Farberware Oven Deals Compared by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Deal Stripe have reviewed the top Ninja, Philips, Farberware, NuWave and Cuisinart air fryer Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Air Fryer deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Countertop air fryers have risen in popularity due to their touted health benefits and rapid cooking times. Since it fries food by circulating hot air at fast speeds similar to convection ovens and toasters, owners are able to reduce oil consumption as well as calorie intake. The most popular air fryer brands include Philips, Cuisinart, Ninja, NuWave, and Farberware, and each one provides several models with different features and programmable capabilities.

What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving and was originally created to encourage online shopping after Black Friday's doorbuster deals. Today, Cyber Monday typically marks the last day of many Black Friday offers and sees retailers offering more attractive online deals.

Mega retailers Amazon and Walmart garnered 82.5% of online sales made on Cyber Monday last year.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023616/Black_Friday_2019_Expert_Guide_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Deal Stripe