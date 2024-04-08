Air Fryer Market size is set to grow by USD 434.05 mn from 2024-2028, expansion of distribution network in global air fryer market boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air fryer market size is estimated to grow by USD 434.05 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period. The air fryer market is growing with vendors expanding distribution channels through retail and online platforms. Popular e-commerce retailers like Amazon, Rakuten, and Alibaba sell modern air fryers, which are often smartphone compatible, Wi-Fi enabled, and offer features like Google Assistant integration, pre-programmed cooking presets, and recipe libraries. Air fryers provide healthier alternatives to deep-frying, reducing excess oil, trans fats, and calories, while reducing kitchen equipment like ovens and stovetops, and decreasing carbon emissions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Fryer Market 2024-2028

Air Fryer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 434.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Breville Group Ltd., Conair Corp., De Longhi S.p.A, Gorenje Group, Gourmia Inc., GoWISE USA, Groupe SEB, Havells India Ltd., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands Inc., CALIBER BRANDS GENERAL TRADING LLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Solara Home, and NuWave LLC

Segment Overview

This air fryer market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Digital air fryer, Manual air fryer) Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Product

The Air Fryer Market is dominated by the offline segment, with specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores leading sales. Despite a decline in revenue due to online shopping preferences, retailers expand locally and regionally to boost sales. The Air Fryer, a popular kitchen appliance, comes in both digital and analog versions, with accessories, recipe books, and air fryer models available. Tech-savvy consumers prefer smart air fryers with WiFi connectivity, digital touchscreens, mobile app control, and smart cooking presets. Hybrid cooking appliances like air fryer ovens offer versatility, baking, grilling, and deep-frying capabilities. Hafele and NOIL Air Fryer brands use Rapid Air Technology and aerodynamic fry baskets for cooking precision and crispy textures with minimal oil. Home cooks value less oil, deep-frying, and healthy eating benefits. Smart air fryers integrate with Google Assistant, offering pre-programmed cooking presets, recipe libraries, and multi-functional capabilities.

Geography Overview

The Air Fryer market in North America, led by the US, Canada, and Mexico, caters to diverse cooking needs and promotes healthy eating by offering minimal oil alternatives to deep frying. Hafele and NOIL Air Fryer are popular brands, utilizing Hot Air Technology and Rapid Air Technology, respectively, to create crispy textures with less oil. Smart air fryers, such as those with Wi-Fi connectivity, Google Assistant integration, pre-programmed cooking presets, and recipe libraries, are gaining popularity. Multi-functional air fryers enable baking, grilling, and more, making them versatile kitchen appliances. By reducing the need for excessive oil and trans fats, air fryers help combat obesity and heart diseases, offering guilt-free alternatives to oily food. As the adoption of smart homes increases, air fryers, with their temperature and timing control parameters, offer deep-frying procedures without the added calories, carbon emissions, or guilt.

The air fryer market in developed countries is competitive, with vendors investing in marketing and showcasing advanced tech features. Consumers, influenced by digital media, seek healthier options like air-fried foods. Keywords include: air circulation, frying tech, obesity concerns, digital marketing, demographic shift, smart appliances, home delivery, and tech-savvy consumers. Vendors offer accessories, recipe books, and hybrid cooking appliances, targeting residential and commercial segments via online channels.

The air fryer market is driven by consumer demand for healthier cooking options due to concerns over trans-fats in fried food. Skipped oil filtering cycles in food service establishments may negatively impact demand. Key features of air fryers include tech-savvy controls, smart cooking presets, and minimal oil usage. Brands like Hafele and NOIL offer models with WiFi connectivity, Google Assistant integration, and versatile functions like baking and grilling.

Research Analysis

The Air Fryer market is experiencing significant growth in both the residential and commercial segments due to the increasing popularity of kitchen appliances that promote healthy eating. Air Fryers, which use hot air instead of oil for frying, are becoming a favorite among tech-savvy consumers who value diverse cooking options and smart cooking presets. These modern appliances come in two varieties: digital air fryers with digital touchscreens and mobile app control, and analog air fryers with basic temperature and timing control parameters. Air Fryer accessories, such as recipe books, are also gaining traction to help users explore the full potential of their new kitchen gadgets. Hybrid cooking appliances, which combine the functions of an air fryer and other cooking methods like an oven or deep-frying with a blower and cooking chamber for optimal air circulation, are also making waves in the market. Overall, the Air Fryer market is poised for continued success as more consumers embrace the convenience and health benefits of this innovative kitchen technology.

Market Research Overview

The Air Fryer market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for healthier cooking alternatives. With keywords such as "applying sciences," "cooking technologies," and "innovative designs," companies are developing advanced Air Fryers that offer crispy textures and reduced oil usage. The market is competitive, with brands like "Cooktop Receptacle," "Rapid Air Technology," and "Oven Senses" offering a range of features, including preset cooking functions and digital displays. Consumers are also drawn to the convenience and ease of use of Air Fryers, making them a popular choice for home kitchens. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by consumer preferences for healthier lifestyles and the ongoing trend towards smart home appliances.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Digital Air Fryer



Manual Air Fryer

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

