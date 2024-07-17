Air Handling Unit Market size is set to grow by USD 4.69 billion from 2024-2028, Growing construction sector boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air handling unit market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.69 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.22% during the forecast period. Growing construction sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in the incorporation of building automation systems (BAS). However, high market competition poses a challenge. Key market players include American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Global Corp., Cooke Industries, Daikin Industries Ltd., Desiccant Technologies Group, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, Fischbach Luft und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen and Hopman, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., MANDIKA AS, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Systemair AB, Trane Technologies plc, and VTS Polska Sp. Z o. O..

Air Handling Unit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4699 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Global Corp., Cooke Industries, Daikin Industries Ltd., Desiccant Technologies Group, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, Fischbach Luft und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen and Hopman, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., MANDIKA AS, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Systemair AB, Trane Technologies plc, and VTS Polska Sp. Z o. O.

Market Driver

Building Automation Systems (BAS) are becoming increasingly common in managing and interacting with HVAC, lighting, fire, and security systems in buildings. With the rise in construction and retrofit projects, the number of BAS installations has significantly increased. BAS technology enhances facility management by ensuring energy efficiency and incorporating user-friendly HVAC solutions. Advanced sensor technology and communication tools enable improved user interfaces. Manufacturers use open protocols like the Internet protocol to provide better control solutions. BAS technology allows for optimized HVAC performance, automatically adjusting to occupancy patterns and energy consumption. This results in considerable energy savings, making BAS a key driver in the Air Handling Unit market during the forecast period.

The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market is thriving, driven by trends in ductwork, airflow control, and energy efficiency. Rooftop units are popular for commercial buildings due to their compact design and thermal comfort. Variable air volume (VAV) and constant air volume (CAV) systems ensure optimal supply and return air distribution. Fresh air intake and exhaust air management are crucial for indoor air quality and safety standards. Noise control and pressure control are essential for occupant comfort. Building regulations and safety standards continue to evolve, pushing the market towards smart HVAC solutions, green buildings, and sustainable HVAC designs. Retrofits and after-sales support are key areas of growth. The market includes air conditioning, ventilation systems, heat recovery, and cooling/heating coils, among other components. Energy efficiency, humidification, dehumidification, and air filtration are also important considerations.

Market Challenges

The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous regional and international players. Vendors face continuous pressure to manage price fluctuations and maintain a competitive edge. Decreasing prices of HVAC equipment and components, coupled with reducing profit margins, have forced companies to broaden their product offerings. Regional vendors offering low-cost alternatives pose a significant challenge to international players, affecting their pricing strategies, R&D investments, and brand image. Joint ventures and strategic alliances, such as Hitachi and Johnson Controls' partnership, have intensified competition by enabling better building solutions for consumers.

The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market faces several challenges in various sectors, including commercial and residential buildings. Ductwork design and installation are crucial for optimal airflow control. Rooftop units require careful consideration for thermal comfort in both supply and return air. Fresh air intake and exhaust air management are essential for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and energy efficiency. Variable Air Volume (VAV) and Constant Air Volume (CAV) systems need precise pressure control to ensure efficient HVAC performance. Building regulations and safety standards mandate noise control and energy efficiency. Smart HVAC technology, green building, and sustainable HVAC solutions are becoming increasingly important. Retrofits require after-sales support for successful implementation. Components like cooling coils, heating coils, fan sections, air filtration, humidification, and dehumidification play significant roles in system functionality. Heat recovery and energy efficiency are key concerns for AHU manufacturers. Air conditioning and ventilation systems must meet the demands of modern buildings while adhering to stringent regulations. Overall, addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive understanding of AHU systems and their components.

Segment Overview

This air handling unit market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Non-residential

1.2 Residential Capacity 2.1 Up to 5000 m3 per hour

2.2 Above 15000 m3 per hour

2.3 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Non-residential- The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market is growing due to increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems in commercial and industrial buildings. AHUs condition and circulate air as part of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. Their energy efficiency and ability to improve indoor air quality make them essential for maintaining comfortable and healthy work environments. Market growth is driven by factors such as stringent energy regulations, rising construction activities, and the need for sustainable building solutions.

Research Analysis

The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market encompasses a range of systems used for heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) in commercial, industrial, and residential buildings. AHUs integrate various components such as cooling coils, heating coils, fan sections, air filtration, humidification, and dehumidification systems to maintain thermal comfort and ensure energy efficiency. They are available in various designs, including rooftop units, chilled water systems, and variable air volume (VAV) or constant air volume (CAV) systems. AHUs play a crucial role in indoor air quality management by providing proper airflow control, air distribution, and air filtration, making them essential for maintaining healthy and comfortable environments. Heat recovery systems are also integrated into AHUs to minimize energy losses and enhance overall system efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market encompasses a range of HVAC systems designed to condition and circulate air in both commercial and residential buildings. These systems incorporate elements such as HVAC systems, air conditioning, ventilation systems, heat recovery, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, air filtration, humidification, dehumidification, air distribution, cooling coils, heating coils, fan sections, ductwork, airflow control, rooftop units, thermal comfort, variable air volume (VAV), and constant air volume (CAV) systems. AHUs provide fresh air intake and exhaust air removal, maintaining thermal comfort while ensuring proper airflow control, noise reduction, and pressure management. Building regulations and safety standards mandate the implementation of these systems, which can be retrofitted or integrated during new construction. Energy efficiency and sustainability are key considerations, with smart HVAC technology and green building solutions increasingly popular. After-sales support and maintenance are essential for optimal system performance.

