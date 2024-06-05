Air Handling Unit Market size is set to grow by USD 4.69 billion from 2024-2028, Growing construction sector to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air handling unit market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.69 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.22% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global air handling unit market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Non-residential and Residential), Capacity (Up to 5000 m3 per hour, Above 15000 m3 per hour, and 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Global Corp., Cooke Industries, Daikin Industries Ltd., Desiccant Technologies Group, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, Fischbach Luft und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen and Hopman, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., MANDIKA AS, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Systemair AB, Trane Technologies plc, and VTS Polska Sp. z o. o.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Building Automation Systems (BAS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of installations in new construction and retrofit projects. BAS technology enhances energy efficiency in HVAC systems through digital communication tools and open protocols like the Internet protocol.

This integration of HVAC systems into a single platform leads to improved facility management, better energy savings, and user-friendly interfaces. The market focus will remain on BAS technology during the forecast period as it enables better control solutions and improved user experience in workplace environments.

The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for efficient and effective HVAC systems. The use of advanced technologies like Variable Air Volume (VAV) and Constant Volume (CV) systems in AHUs is on the rise. Sustainability is a key trend in the industry, with a focus on energy-efficient systems and the use of renewable energy sources.

The market for AHUs is also driven by the construction industry, particularly in regions with hot or cold climates. Additionally, the growing importance of indoor air quality has led to an increase in demand for AHUs equipped with filtration systems. Overall, the AHU market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The air handling market experiences significant competition from both regional and international players, leading to price fluctuations and the need for vendors to expand their product offerings.

Regional vendors offer lower-priced components, challenging international players' market presence. Joint ventures and strategic alliances, such as Hitachi and Johnson Controls, intensify competition by providing innovative and high-quality HVAC solutions. These partnerships improve companies' ability to offer better building solutions to consumers.

The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market faces several challenges in the contemporary construction industry. The need for energy efficiency and cost-effective solutions is a significant challenge. AHUs consume a substantial amount of energy, making energy efficiency a crucial factor. Additionally, the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly systems is pushing the industry to adopt advanced technologies.

Another challenge is the need for customized solutions to cater to various building requirements. Furthermore, the lack of standardization in the industry poses a challenge in ensuring consistent quality and performance. Lastly, the rising cost of raw materials and labor is putting pressure on manufacturers to keep costs in check while maintaining quality.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Non-residential

1.2 Residential Capacity 2.1 Up to 5000 m3 per hour

2.2 Above 15000 m3 per hour

2.3 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Non-residential- The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market is thriving due to increasing demand for temperature control systems in various industries. AHUs are essential for maintaining optimal indoor air quality in commercial and residential buildings. Their energy efficiency and ability to filter pollutants make them a popular choice. Market growth is driven by factors like urbanization, infrastructure development, and stringent energy regulations. Companies are investing in research and development to improve AHU technology and meet evolving customer needs.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market encompasses the design, manufacturing, and installation of systems that regulate thermal comfort and indoor air quality in commercial and industrial buildings. These systems integrate various components such as HVAC systems, air conditioning, ventilation systems, heat recovery, energy efficiency, air filtration, humidification, dehumidification, air distribution, cooling coils, heating coils, fan sections, ductwork, airflow control, rooftop units, chilled water systems, and both variable air volume (VAV) and constant air volume (CAV) systems. AHUs play a crucial role in maintaining thermal comfort while ensuring energy efficiency and optimal indoor air quality.

Market Research Overview

The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market encompasses solutions designed for regulating and circulating air as part of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. These units contribute significantly to creating comfortable indoor environments in various sectors, including commercial, institutional, and residential. AHUs consist of essential components such as filters, fans, coils, dampers, and controls.

They are crucial in sustaining temperature, humidity, and air quality levels. The market for AHUs is driven by factors like increasing energy efficiency demands, growing focus on indoor air quality, and the expansion of infrastructure in developing economies. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the integration of IoT and AI, are revolutionizing the AHU industry by enhancing system performance and energy savings.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Non-residential



Residential

Capacity

Up To 5000 M3 Per Hour



Above 15000 M3 Per Hour



5000 To 15000 M3 Per Hour

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio