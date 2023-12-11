Air handling unit market size to grow by USD 3.82 billion : American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air handling unit market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,825.59 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Growing construction sector, Increasing data centers, and Growing replacement and refurbishment demand in developed countries. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Global Corp., Cooke Industries, Daikin Industries Ltd., Desiccant Technologies Group, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, Fischbach Luft-und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., MANDIKÂ AS, MIDEA Group, Systemair AB, Trane Technologies plc, and VTS Polska Sp. z o. o. Gain access to detailed vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Handling Unit Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global air handling unit market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential), capacity (up to 5000 m3 per hour, above 15000 m3 per hour, and 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Non-residential

The non-residential segment was valued at USD 4,287.44 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The rising demand for energy efficiency among organizations and increasing construction activities in the non-residential sector are driving the growth of the segment. The growth of the segment is also driven by the increase in the number of data centers worldwide.

What are the key data covered in this air handling unit market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air handling unit market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the air handling unit market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the air handling unit market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air handling unit market vendors

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentaion by Capacity Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

SOURCE Technavio