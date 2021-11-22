Air Handling Units Market by Application, Type, Capacity and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Nov 22, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Handling Units Market by Application (Commercial, Residential), Type (Packaged, Modular, Custom), Capacity (=5,000 M3/H, 5,001 - 15,000 M3/H, 15,001 - 30,000 M3/H, 30,001 - 50,000 M3/H, = 50,001 M3/H), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global air handling units market is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026.
Increase in demand of air handling units from the application sectors such as commercial buildings, industries, hospitals, universities, data centers, laboratories, and server rooms is propelling the growth of this market. The growing pollution level around the globe has also triggered the growth in the demand of air handling units from the residential sector.
Custom air handling units projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The custom air handling units segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for tailor-made air handling solutions for commercial application segment such as the hospitals, commercial buildings, data centers, universities, laboratories, and server rooms has attributed for the growth of custom air handling units market, ultimately contributing for the growth of global air handling units market.
15,001 - 30,000 m3/h capacity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The 15,001 - 30,000 m3/h capacity segment of the air handling units market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. These are medium-size air handling units that are used in commercial applications such as hospitals, shopping malls, commercial buildings, and laboratories. Due to the increasing awareness of the impacts of environment pollution on human health, there is a high rise in the use of air handling units, as they are not only used for cooling and heating purposes, but also for providing fresh air, humidification, and controlling relative humidity.
Commercial application segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period
The commercial application segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the global air handling units market from 2021 to 2026. In recent years, rapid industrialization and urbanization has been observed in the emerging economies such as China, India, Middle East, Indonesia, Turkey, Vietnam, and Thailand. This has created a high demand for air handling units from the commercial application segments such as hospitals, universities, shopping malls, data centers, laboratories, and swimming pools. This has triggered the demand for air handling units form the commercial application sectors. This has overall contributed for the growth of the global air handling units market
Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the air handling units market from 2021 to 2026. The major application sectors of the air handling units are industries, commercial buildings, hospitals, universities, swimming pool, data centers, and residential buildings, are growing at a rapid pace in the Asia-Pacific region. This ultimately has attributed for the growth of air handling units market in this region. China, India, and Japan are the leading countries in terms consumption of air handling units in the Asia-Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Air Handling Units Market
4.2 Air Handling Units Market, by Capacity
4.3 Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Market, by Application and Country
4.4 Air Handling Units: Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Rising Population and Urbanization Boost the Need for Air Conditioning
5.3.1.2 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions
5.3.1.3 Rising Demand from Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Chemical Industries
5.3.1.4 Adapting to a Warmer Climate and Increasing Pollution Levels
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Sluggish Growth of Air Handling Units Market in Europe and North America
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Rapid Transformation of IoT Within Air Handling Units
5.3.3.2 New Product Innovation and Development for Residential and Commercial Applications
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices and Lack of Awareness About Benefits of HVAC Systems
5.3.4.2 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruptions Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Prominent Companies
6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.3 Trends/ Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
6.4 Ecosystem for Air Handling Units Market
6.5 Patent Analysis
6.5.1 Introduction
6.5.2 Document Type
6.5.3 Insight
6.5.4 Jurisdiction Analysis
6.5.5 Top Applicants and Owners
6.6 Technology Analysis
6.7 Regulatory Landscape
6.8 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
6.8.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.8.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Air Handling Units Market
7 Air Handling Units Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Commercial Applications Offer the Highest Growth Opportunities
7.2.2 Industrial
7.2.3 Office
7.2.4 Government
7.2.5 Healthcare
7.2.6 Education
7.2.7 Retail
7.2.8 Airport
7.3 Residential
7.3.1 Residential Applications in Asia-Pacific to Create Highest Demand During Forecast Period
8 Air Handling Units Market, by Capacity
9 Air Handling Units Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Packaged Air Handling Units
9.2.1 Packaged Air Handling Units Are in Demand Due to Rising Commercialization in Developing Countries
9.3 Modular Air Handling Units
9.3.1 Increased Demand for Modular Air Handling Units Due to Their Compactness
9.4 Custom Air Handling Units
9.4.1 Custom Air Handling Units to Account for Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
9.5 Dx Integrated Air Handling Units
9.5.1 Demand for Dx Integrated Air Handling Units to Increase Due to High Energy Efficiency
9.6 Low Profile (Ceiling) Air Handling Units
9.6.1 Low Profile (Ceiling) Air Handling Units Find Demand in Residential and Small Commercial Applications
9.7 Rooftop-Mounted Air Handling Units
9.7.1 High Growth Opportunities for Rooftop-Mounted Air Handling Units in the Asia-Pacific Region
9.8 Other Air Handling Units
10 Air Handling Units Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Player Strategies
11.3 Revenue Analysis
11.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in the Air Handling Units Market
11.4 Market Share Analysis: Air Handling Units Market (2020)
11.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2020
11.5.1 Star
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Competitive Benchmarking
11.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence
11.7 SME Matrix, 2020
11.7.1 Progressive Companies
11.7.2 Dynamic Companies
11.7.3 Responsive Companies
11.7.4 Starting Blocks
11.8 Key Market Developments
12 Company Profile
12.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd.
12.2 Carrier Corporation
12.3 Trane Technologies plc
12.4 Johnson Controls International plc
12.5 Systemair Ab
12.6 Flakt Woods Group
12.7 Trox Gmbh
12.8 Lennox International Inc.
12.9 Munters Ab
12.10 Blue Star Limited
12.11 Nanjing Tica Climate Solutions Co. Ltd.
12.12 Al-Ko Therm Gmbh
12.13 Swegon Group Ab
12.14 Other Key Players
12.14.1 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.
12.14.2 Sabiana Spa
12.14.3 Wolf Gmbh
12.14.4 Novenco As
12.14.5 Vts Group
12.14.6 Desiccant Rotors International (Dri)
12.14.7 Airwoods
12.14.8 Equipamentos De Ventilacao E Ar Condicionado, S.A.
12.14.9 Clima Tech Airconditioners Gmbh
12.14.10 G.I. Holding Group
12.14.11 G.I. Holding Group: Company Overview
12.14.12 Airtecnics
12.14.13 Trosten Industries Company LLC
12.14.14 Maico Ventilation Pvt Ltd
13 Appendix
