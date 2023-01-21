Air Humidifiers Global Market Report 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

This report focuses on air humidifiers market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the air humidifiers market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global air humidifiers market is expected to grow from $3.20 billion in 2021 to $3.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.27%. The air humidifiers market is expected to grow to $4.15 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.37%.

Major players in the air humidifiers market are Armstrong International Inc., Boneco AG, Carel Industries S.p.A., Crane USA Inc., Condair Group, Coway Co. Ltd., Dyson, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Munters, Skuttle Indoor Air Quality Products, VeSync Corporation, Neptronic, Air Innovations, Guangzhou Dongao Electrical Co., Ltd. and Guardian Technologies.

The air humidifiers market consists of the sales of air humidifiers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a device, which raises humidity (moisture) levels in a single room or a whole building. Point-of-use humidifiers are typically used in the home to humidify a single room, whereas whole-house or furnace humidifiers that are connected to a home's HVAC system, supply humidity to the entire house. Humidifiers add moisture to the air, which can benefit people with respiratory symptoms or dry skin.

The main types of air humidifier products include portable humidifier and whole house humidifier. Portable humidifier refers to stand-alone devices that add moisture to the air of the room in which they are placed. Vaporizers, ultrasonic humidifiers, and evaporative humidifiers are among the various varieties of portable humidifiers, and each uses a different technology to add moisture to the air supply. The air humidifier are used in commercial, industrial, and residential setting and distributed through online and offline distribution channels.

North America was the largest region in the air humidifiers market in 2021. The regions covered in the air humidifiers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising health awareness among consumers across the globe is driving the growth of the air humidifier market. The population's level of health consciousness has an impact on industry demand. Humidifiers can reduce the spread of germs, prevent dry skin, relieve allergy and asthma symptoms, loosen congestion and others.

According to a 2020 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM's) survey, the pandemic has made 57 % of worldwide customers more concerned about their overall health and wellness. Also, 3 out of 10 people are looking for and buying products that are specifically designed to aid with certain health and wellbeing challenges. Nearly 48% think they'll spend more money on health and wellness products. Therefore, demand for air humidifiers will rise as the prevalence of rising health awareness among consumers across the globe rises.

The high focus of manufacturers on the development of advanced air humidifiers is a key trend gaining popularity in the air humidifiers market. Many HVAC products are available in the market that can significantly improve indoor comfort. Humidity levels that just right increase air quality and make it easier to breathe.

In June 2021, Carel Industries, an Italy-based provider of air conditioning, refrigeration, and heating for humidification and evaporative cooling acquired 51% of CFM Sogutma ve Otomasyon A.S, for an undisclosed amount. Through this deal Carel Industries aims to expand its presence in Turkish market. CFM Sogutma ve Otomasyon A.S (CFM Refrigeration and Automation Inc.) is a Turkey-based company offering refrigeration, air conditioning and humidification, Industrial Cooling, Building Management Systems.

The countries covered in the air humidifiers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

