Air India advances partnership with Sabre with launch of NDC content

Sabre-connected agencies can now book NDC content from India's flagship carrier

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SINGAPORE and NEW DELHI, India, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a major milestone in air travel distribution for India, with the launch of New Distribution Capability (NDC) content for Air India, the country's flagship airline.

As part of Air India's strategic modernization efforts, the introduction of NDC offers through Sabre will enhance the way Sabre-connected travel agents shop, book and service Air India reservations. Sabre's NDC capabilities, a core component of its multi-source content platform, will provide agencies with rich content and real-time offers from Air India, ultimately, giving travelers greater transparency, choice, and flexibility.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said: "At Air India, our aim is to deliver superior customer service through innovative technologies. By continuing to enhance our partnership with Sabre, we're able to advance our NDC journey to meet the evolving needs of travel agencies and passengers, providing an enhanced experience."

Sabre and Air India already have an agreement in place to distribute Air India's traditional content, both in India and globally. With the launch of NDC offers through Sabre, Air India aims to further optimize its distribution strategy, providing travel agencies with a broader range of real-time offers. By using Sabre's technology, the airline will be able to offer a more streamlined, efficient shopping experience that meets the dynamic needs of the modern traveller.

"We're energized to extend our collaboration with Air India by launching their NDC content and helping to enhance their distribution capabilities," said Kathy Morgan, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Distribution Experience, Sabre Travel Solutions. "India is a key market for Sabre and for the travel industry overall as it fuels increased demand for travel. It's important that the airline can distribute its NDC content easily to third party sellers and, in turn, that travel agencies can shop, compare, book and service multiple types of air content to provide the travellers they serve with a compelling experience."

Thousands of Sabre-connected agencies in more than 150 countries around the world are already shopping, booking, and servicing NDC content through Sabre's global travel marketplace.

