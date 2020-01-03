Air India exits Sabre GDS

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, issued a statement today regarding its relationship with Air India. The following is for attribution to Kristin Hays, vice president – global communications for Sabre:

"After a successful 20-year relationship, Air India has decided to discontinue distributing its content through the Sabre GDS. Consequently, Air India content is no longer available to Sabre-connected travel agencies, effective Jan. 2.

"We are very disappointed that Air India decided to withdraw from Sabre. We believe that access to Sabre's global network of travel agencies provides great value to Air India.

"We have worked with Air India for the better part of a year to reach a new agreement, in anticipation of the existing contract expiring and after receiving a termination notice from the carrier. Unfortunately, after extensive negotiations, we have been unable to come to a new agreement.

"Our teams will continue to work with Air India to finalize an agreement that meets the needs of Sabre, Air India and travel buyers.

"Sabre remains committed to GDS agreements that meet our airline customers' unique needs while also balancing the needs of the travel buyers who rely on Sabre for robust travel content."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Media contact:

Heidi Castle

Sabre

Heidi.castle@sabre.com

SOURCE Sabre Corporation