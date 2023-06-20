Air India Finalizes Order for Up to 290 Boeing Single-Aisle and Widebody Jets

- Boeing's largest order in South Asia includes 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777X jets; options for additional 50 737 MAX jets and 20 787 Dreamliners

News provided by

Boeing

20 Jun, 2023, 10:01 ET

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Air India today announced they have finalized an order for up to 290 new Boeing jets and expanded services. At the 2023 Paris Air Show, the companies held a signing ceremony to celebrate the historic purchase of Boeing's market-leading single-aisle and widebody jets to renew and expand Air India's fleet.

Continue Reading
From left to right: Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Air India; Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India; Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Global Services; Nipun Aggarwal, Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India (Photo: Boeing)
From left to right: Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Air India; Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India; Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Global Services; Nipun Aggarwal, Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India (Photo: Boeing)

The order, which includes 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777X jets with options for 50 737 MAXs and 20 787 Dreamliners, is Boeing's largest order in South Asia and highlights its 90-year partnership with Air India. A comprehensive set of aviation services will also enable Air India to sustainably expand its operations in South Asia's rapidly growing aviation market. Over the next 20 years, South Asia is expected to more than triple its in-service fleet from 700 to 2,300 airplanes to meet passenger demand.

The companies announced in February that Air India had selected these Boeing models to serve its strategy for sustainable growth.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact 
Kevin Yoo
International Sales Communications
Boeing Commercial Airplanes
+1 206-249-6372
[email protected]

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

Also from this source

Boeing Launches SAF Dashboard to Track and Project Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

Boeing, Avolon Announce Order for 40 737 MAX Jets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.