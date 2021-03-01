Air India Resumes Flights to Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport

The resumption of direct Air India flights from Delhi to the Russian capital will satisfy pent up demand in both India and Russia. Statistics show that this route is popular with business travelers, students and tourists. The renewal of direct flights between Moscow and Delhi is also expected to encourage and create opportunities for tourism between Russia and India.

Air India customers will be able to appreciate the wide range of superior services available at Sheremetyevo Airport. The business class lounge in Terminal D is a winner of the prestigious Business Traveler Russia and CIS Awards in the category of business travel. It offers a buffet, a bar, the latest newspapers and TV, Wi-Fi, shower rooms, a children's playroom and a meeting room.

An official celebration of the inaugural flight took place at Sheremetyevo when representatives of the airport management greeted the crew with flowers in a solemn atmosphere. Passengers departing Sheremetyevo for Delhi on February 28 were given a celebratory check-in experience.

Sheremetyevo Airport pays special attention to improving the quality of services for passengers and customers. The airport has fully implemented anti-epidemic measures to ensure maximum safety and health protection of travelers and airport and airline staff.

Air India is India's leading air carrier and one of the country's premier air travel service providers. The airline is one of the first carriers to operate the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The airline places great emphasis on continuous improvement of service quality, which aims to provide Air India passengers with an unforgettable flight experience.

The airline is part of Star Alliance. Air India passengers enjoy a range of benefits, including extensive global travel transfer options, frequent flyer miles, codeshare agreements for a wide range of flights, and access to over 1000 airport lounges around the world.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport