Air Insulated Switchgear Market size to grow by USD 21.73 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing renewable power generation drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air insulated switchgear market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,734.94 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Air Insulated Switchgear Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on power rating (low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage), deployment (Indoor and Outdoor) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The low voltage segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The low voltage segment within the global air-insulated switchgear market pertains to switchgear operating at voltage levels up to 1 kilovolt (kV). This segment plays a pivotal role in the broader air-insulated switchgear market due to its extensive applicability across various industries. The utility of low-voltage air-insulated switchgear encompasses power distribution for residential, commercial, and industrial domains. Furthermore, the escalating demand for low-voltage air-insulated switchgear is attributed to its inherent advantages over conventional switchgear solutions. The surge in renewable energy adoption, particularly solar and wind power, coupled with the increasing need for advanced power distribution technologies in emerging markets like India , is anticipated to fuel robust growth within the low-voltage segment of the global air-insulated switchgear market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the air insulated switchgear market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global air insulated switchgear market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth by 2027. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period. In the APAC region, the demand for air-insulated switchgear is poised to be influenced by several factors including the prominent presence of key vendors, rapid urbanization, ongoing new product introductions, and construction activities. Responding to the heightened demand for switchgear solutions, including air-insulated variants, manufacturers are actively unveiling new offerings to cater to this region. However, it's worth noting that switchgear equipment, including air-insulated systems, contributes to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which have a significant impact on global warming.

Air Insulated Switchgear Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Growing renewable power generation is notably driving market growth. The global air-insulated switchgear market stands to benefit significantly from the increasing production and demand for renewable energy. This trend presents notable growth prospects for market participants. In response to growing concerns over environmental pollution and the urgent need to address global warming, governments worldwide are anticipated to bolster their investments in renewable energy sources over the forecast period. Stringent emissions regulations, coupled with renewable energy mandates in some of the world's largest power-producing and consuming nations, are expected to drive substantial growth in renewable energy capacity. The decreasing cost of renewable energy technologies further accelerates their adoption. The necessary investments to achieve these goals are projected to positively impact the demand for switchgear, including air-insulated switchgear, thereby driving the overall growth of the focused market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of smart electricity grid infrastructure is an emerging market trend.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Intense competition from local and regional vendors is the major challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Air Insulated Switchgear Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air insulated switchgear market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the air insulated switchgear market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the air insulated switchgear market across APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , the and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air insulated switchgear market vendors

The Gas Insulated Transformer Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 995.05 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by installation sites (indoor and outdoor), end-user (utility, industrial, and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growth of transmission and distribution (T&D) of power is driving trends in the insulated transformer market.

The low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) switchgear market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 40,704.86 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (GIS and AIS), installation sites (indoor and outdoor), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increasing implementation of smart grid technology is the key factor driving the growth of the global low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) switchgear market.

Air Insulated Switchgear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,734.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., alfanar Group, C and S Electric Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, ELATEC POWER DISTRIBUTION GmbH, EPE Switchgear M Sdn. Bhd., General Electric Co., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Lucy Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tavrida Electric GmbH, Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc., Toshiba Corp., UNISUN ELECTRIC, VELATIA S.L, and ZPUE S.A. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

