Air King Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award 3 Years In A Row

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air King America, LLC is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for 3 years in a row. This brings Air King's total number of awards from the EPA and U.S. Department of Energy to 9 in the past 10 years.

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

Air King America, LLC an ENERGY STAR partner, will be honored as a partner of the year for its dedication to producing energy efficient ventilation and indoor air quality products including exhaust fans, fresh air intake and kitchen range hoods.

Air King President Jeff Kenkelen said, "This has certainly been a unique year with a lot of changes, challenges and new experiences. One thing that was able to stay consistent was our team's commitment to providing energy efficient products at a great value. I am so proud of our team's efforts to minimize energy usage here in the manufacturing facility as well as those working remotely at home."

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

"Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Air King

Air King is a home comfort company and provider of total home ventilation to the building trades. Product lines span energy efficient exhaust fans, range hoods, and commercial/industrial grade air circulators. Under the umbrella of Lasko Operations, Air King is headquartered and has primary manufacturing in West Chester, PA. For more information, visit AirKingLimited.com.

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high performance home environment products with leading edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 115 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com and GuardianTechnologies.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at:

https://www.energystar.gov/about

https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

