Air Lift Company Announces Acquisition Of Flo Airride

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air suspension specialist, Air Lift Company , announced today that they have acquired air tank manufacturer Flo Airride Mfg .

Flo Airride, founded in 2016 by Mike Alexander and Tim Dunaway, has a reputation for excellence within the lowered truck market, specializing in quality air tanks specifically for users of air suspension products to lower their vehicles.

Under the terms of the acquisition, all business operations will move from Flo Airride's Oklahoma facility to Air Lift's Lansing, Michigan-based headquarters. In addition to acquiring Flo Airride, Air Lift Company will gain the rights to Slam'd Magazine , a publication created to build a community of engaged automotive enthusiasts around the world.

Air Lift Company will also welcome former Flo Airride-owner Mike Alexander to the Air Lift Performance team as the Air Lift Performance Brand Manager. Alexander has worked for almost two decades within the automotive aftermarket, beginning his custom automotive career in the print publishing world and later as the Director of Marketing at AccuAir, before founding Slam'd Magazine in 2014 and Flo Airride in 2016.

"I'm very excited to take the Flo brand to the next level and to now be official members of the Air Lift Performance family," Alexander says. "It was important for us to partner with a company that we know, trust, and believe in, and Air Lift Performance fits that profile perfectly. With this partnership, our customers can look forward to their orders being processed quickly, to a full team of engineers that will bring exciting products to the brand and best of all we will be backed by the best customer service team in the air suspension industry!"

Air Lift Company President, Kevin Mehigh, believes that the acquisition will help to grow Air Lift Performance's reputation for high-quality and customizable air suspension systems. "Having Flo Airride as a part of Air Lift Performance will allow us to develop stronger relationships within the market and also to assist us in establishing Air Lift Performance as the air suspension leader for all categories of lowered vehicles, from supercars to street trucks. We can't wait to see what the future holds for both brands."

Air Lift Performance is currently transitioning the production of Flo Airride tanks to their Lansing, Michigan facility. The team anticipates that sales of Flo product will begin in February of 2021, backed by their world-class shipping speeds. To stay up to date on sales and shipping announcements, visit the Air Lift Performance website .

