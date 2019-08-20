Air Lift Company Extends LoadLifter 7500XL Product Line To Include 2017-2019 Ford Super Duty Models

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftermarket air suspension manufacturer Air Lift Company has expanded their LoadLifter 7500 XL product line to include 2017-2019 Ford F-250, F-350, and F-450 4WD models.

The LoadLifter 7500 XL is Air Lift's heaviest-rated load support solution, specifically designed for 3/4-ton and 1-ton vehicles that tow or haul the heaviest loads on the road. The system works with the vehicle's suspension to eliminate the problems frequently faced when towing or hauling, including, squat, trailer sway, and bottoming out. The massive 7-inch, double-convoluted-bellows air springs offer 10% more volume than LoadLifter 5000 applications, which allows the system to offer the same load-leveling benefits at a lower pressure, which creates a noticeable difference in ride quality. The air springs help to evenly raise and support the rear weight, making towing and hauling safer and more comfortable with optimal braking and steering control.

All LoadLifter 7500 XL kits feature upper and lower roll plates, engineered to protect the air springs from sharp edges, while increasing the load capacity by 10%.

For Ford Super Duty pickups, adding the LoadLifter 7500 XL provides the load-leveling capabilities that heavy-duty towers and haulers are looking for, with the added benefit of complete adjustability. Air adjustable from 5-100 PSI, the vehicle can be ready for any weight up to gross vehicle weight rating, keeping cargo safe, no matter the situation.

For convenient inflation and deflation of the air springs, Air Lift also offers wired, wireless and automatic on-board air compressor systems, including the newly redesigned WirelessONE™ system.

All Air Lift load support air springs are backed by an industry-exclusive lifetime warranty which covers the entire contents of the air spring kit, and the company also ensures customer satisfaction with a 60-day money back guarantee on load support air springs and on-board air compressor systems.

Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned suspension specialty company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products that fit, work and last. Air Lift products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Company on the web at http://www.airliftcompany.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

