Air Lift Company Launches Front Suspension Solution For RAM 2500/3500 Models

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftermarket air suspension specialist Air Lift Company has released a front suspension solution for 2014-2019 RAM 2500/3500 4WD models. The company has engineered their flagship product – the Air Lift 1000 – to fit the front coil springs of the RAM models, with trucks that have front snow plow applications or truck bed campers in mind.

Trusted since 1949, Air Lift 1000 coil spring inserts offer up to 1,000 pounds of load-leveling capability, designed to provide suspension support for a safe and comfortable experience.

The application works with the vehicle's existing suspension, doing away with many of the problems frequently faced when plowing or hauling heavy loads, including squat, poor headlight aim, unresponsive steering, body roll, and bottoming out. By properly leveling the load, squat is eliminated and the vehicle is returned to a level and stable state, allowing users to tow and haul with safety and comfort.

The Air Lift 1000 system is air adjustable from 5 to 35 PSI, allowing it to be completely customizable depending on the weight of the load. Whether the vehicle is loaded or unloaded, the volume of the air springs will improve the overall ride quality.

Installation requires no drilling and can be completed with common mechanics tools. Also included is an easy-to-follow, fully illustrated instruction manual for an easy installation. For convenient inflation and deflation of the air springs, Air Lift also offers wired and wireless on-board air compressor systems.

All Air Lift load support air springs are backed by an industry-exclusive lifetime warranty which covers the entire contents of the air spring kit, and the company also ensures customer satisfaction with a 60-day money back guarantee on load support air springs and on-board air compressor systems.

About Air Lift

Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned suspension specialty company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products that fit, work and last. Air Lift products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Company on the web at http://www.airliftcompany.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

