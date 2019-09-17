Air Lift Company Launches LoadLifter Series Kits For 2019 RAM 3500

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftermarket air suspension expert Air Lift Company has released four new LoadLifter-series kits for the 2019 RAM 3500, including both gas and diesel 2WD and 4WD models. These aftermarket air spring options serve as an affordable alternative to the factory auto-level rear air suspension available on the RAM 3500.

These LoadLifter-series kits are all designed to work in conjunction with factory in-bed hitches, offering a solution to the problems commonly faced when towing or hauling heavy loads – including vehicle squat, trailer sway, poor headlight aim, and bottoming out.

The first of the kits available from the LoadLifter 5000-series, offering up to 5,000 pounds of leveling capacity, is the LoadLifter 5000 (PN 57231) which works to level the vehicle and improve ride quality through a pair of double-bellow air springs, paired with upper and lower roll plates, and ultra-high-strength nylon end caps.

The LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate (PN 88231) offers all the same benefits of the LoadLifter 5000, but with the addition of an internal jounce bumper, which helps smooth transitions over rough roads, helping to prevent bottoming out and offer extra protection for heavy loads.

The LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate Plus+ (PN 89231) includes all the benefits of the LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate, with the added benefits of stainless steel roll plates and mounting hardware, braided stainless steel air line, and military-grade A/N fittings, for the longest-lasting load-support solution on the road, perfect for the elite user.

The LoadLifter 7500 XL (PN 57531), offers up to 7,500 pounds of leveling capacity and is Air Lift's heaviest-rated air spring kit, offering greater leveling capability with improved ride quality through the use of 7-inch, double-bellow air springs.

All Air Lift load support air springs are backed by an industry-exclusive lifetime warranty which covers the entire contents of the air spring kit, and the company also ensures customer satisfaction with a 60-day money back guarantee on load support air springs and on-board air compressor systems.

About Air Lift

Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned suspension specialty company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift products are available at retailers across the country and internationally. For more information or product photos, find Air Lift Company on the web at http://www.airliftcompany.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

