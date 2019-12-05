Air Lift Company Launches New LoadLifter-Series Kits For 2020 Chevrolet Silverado And GMC Sierra 2500/3500

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftermarket air suspension manufacturer Air Lift Company has released new LoadLifter 5000-series kits for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500 and GMC Sierra 2500/3500 single-rear-wheel, four-wheel-drive models.

The LoadLifter 5000 series features four load support product lines – the LoadLifter 5000, LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate, LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate Plus+, and LoadLifter 7500 XL.

Air Lift air springs are designed to work with the vehicle's existing suspension to eliminate squat, poor headlight aim, unresponsive steering, body roll, and bottoming out, which properly levels the vehicle, allowing users to tow and haul with safety and comfort.

The LoadLifter 5000 (PN 57341) offers up to 5,000 lbs. of load-leveling capacity through the use of double-bellow air springs, paired with upper and lower roll plates, and ultra-high-strength nylon end caps.

The LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate (PN 88341) offers all of the benefits of the LoadLifter 5000, with the addition of an internal jounce bumper, which helps to smooth transitions over rough roads, helping to prevent bottoming out and to offer extra protection for heavy loads.

The LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate Plus+ (PN 89341) includes all the benefits of the LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate, with the added benefits of stainless steel roll plates and mounting hardware, braided stainless steel air line, and military-grade A/N fittings, for the longest-lasting load-support solution on the road, perfect for the elite user.

The LoadLifter 7500 XL (PN 57541), offers up to 7,500 pounds of leveling capacity and is Air Lift's heaviest-rated air spring kit, offering greater leveling capability with improved ride quality through the use of 7-inch, double-bellow air springs.

All Air Lift load support air springs are backed by an industry-exclusive lifetime warranty which covers the entire contents of the air spring kit, and the company also ensures customer satisfaction with a 60-day money-back guarantee on load support air springs and on-board air compressor systems.

About Air Lift

Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned suspension specialty company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Company on the web at http://www.airliftcompany.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

