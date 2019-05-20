Air Lift Company Named Elite In Communication & Shared Vision At "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®" Gala

LANSING, Mich., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftermarket air suspension manufacturer Air Lift Company is thrilled to announce that they have been selected as one of "West Michigan's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®" for the third year in a row.

Air Lift Company representatives attended the "West Michigan's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®" gala and awards program on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids, where the company received an Elite Award for excellence in Communication and Shared Vision. This award acknowledges Air Lift as the leader in keeping employees informed and working toward the same goal.

The "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" program provides members of the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for their current and future employees to work. This national program celebrates companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community.

All entries were evaluated by an independent research firm, measured and compared based on various categories, including compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance, community initiatives, and strategic company performance.

The full list of winners was announced during the first week of April and are featured online at https://thebestandbrightest.com.

"After being named one of the 101 Best and Brightest in the Nation in 2018, being named to the list again and winning an Elite Award is a huge honor," Human Resources Director Mary Cook, who accepted the Elite Award, says. "Here at Air Lift, we pride ourselves on sharing the vision of being known as the air suspension company that helped to create better lives, and this award really encourages us to continue with that shared vision."

About Air Lift

Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned automotive aftermarket suspension company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products that fit, work and last. For more information, contact Air Lift Company by calling (800) 248-0892, or on the web at http://www.airliftcompany.com/.

SOURCE Air Lift Company

