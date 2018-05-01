Air Lift Company Named One Of West Michigan's Best & Brightest Companies To Work For

The "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" program provides members of the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for their current and future employees to work. This national program celebrates companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community.

All entries were evaluated by an independent research firm, measured and compared based on various categories. These categories include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention, Employee Education and Development, Recruitment, Selection and Orientation, Employee Achievement and Recognition, Communication and Shared Vision, Diversity and Inclusion, Work-Life Balance, Community Initiatives, and Strategic Company Performance.

The list was announced in late-March and the winners are featured online at http://101bestandbrightest.com/events/west-michigans-2018-best-brightest-companies-work/winners/. Air Lift Company representatives will attend the "West Michigan's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®" symposium and awards program on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.

"Air Lift truly is a great place to work and it's due to the wonderful people that make up our Air Lift family," Human Resources Director Mary Cook, who championed the effort to earn this award, says. "Our employees work hard every day and are completely committed to our vision and guiding principles. Everyone has passion for our brands and it is wonderful to see them recognized this way."

This is Air Lift Company's second time being featured as one of "West Michigan's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®." The aftermarket air suspension company looks to continue this momentum as 2018 continues and to remain on the list for years to come.

About Air Lift

Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned automotive aftermarket suspension company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products that fit, work and last. For more information, contact Air Lift Company by calling (800) 248-0892, or on the web at www.airliftcompany.com/.

