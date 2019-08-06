Air Lift Company Releases New Air Lift 1000 Kit For 2020 Jeep Gladiator

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftermarket air suspension specialist Air Lift Company has engineered their debut product – the Air Lift 1000™ – to now fit the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

Ever since its debut in 1949, the Air Lift 1000 has been trusted to provide up to 1,000 lbs. of load-leveling capability, designed to provide suspension support for a safe and comfortable experience.

Easily inserted into the rear coil springs of the Gladiator, this adjustable load support solution works with the vehicle's existing suspension, doing away with many of the problems frequently faced with towing or hauling heavy loads. Squat, poor headlight aim, unresponsive steering, trailer sway, body roll, and bottoming out are eliminated by simply adding air when towing or hauling, and releasing air when riding empty. By properly leveling the load, squat is eliminated, braking is improved, and the vehicle is returned to a level and stable state, allowing users to tow and haul with safety and comfort.

The Air Lift 1000 system is air adjustable from 5 to 35 PSI, making them completely customizable depending on the weight of the load. Whether the vehicle is loaded or unloaded, the volume of the air springs will improve the overall ride quality.

For convenient inflation and deflation of the air springs, Air Lift also offers wired, wireless and automatic on-board air compressor systems, including the newly redesigned WirelessONE™ system.

All Air Lift load support air springs are backed by an industry-exclusive lifetime warranty which covers the entire contents of the air spring kit, and the company also ensures customer satisfaction with a 60-day money back guarantee on load support air springs and on-board air compressor systems.

About Air Lift

Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned suspension specialty company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products that fit, work and last. Air Lift products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Company on the web at http://www.airliftcompany.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

