Air Lift Company Releases Redesigned WirelessAir On-Board Air Compressor System

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Lift Company has redesigned WirelessAir, the premium on-board air compressor system, making the wireless control of all brands of air spring load support solutions easier and more convenient than ever. WirelessAir is a dual-path system, allowing the user to adjust their air springs independently of each other, perfect for those towing or hauling uneven or top-heavy loads.

The updated WirelessAir system was designed around increased functionality and ease of accessibility, starting with the new, hand-held controller, featuring an LCD display. The company also introduced a new mobile app, available for free on Apple and Android devices, that allows users to inflate and deflate their air springs from their Bluetooth®-enabled smartphone. Both the app and the controller are programmable with up to three user-defined presets, making pressure changes easy, from inside or outside the vehicle.

The weather-resistant and corrosion-proof manifold was also completely reimagined, now featuring Bluetooth®-connectivity, allowing for two-way communication between itself and the controller, resulting in integrated diagnostics, including leak detection and wiring assistance. Upgrades and software updates are now available using Air Lift's exclusive firmware-over-the-air technology, through the mobile app.

The system is powered by a heavy-duty, 120 PSI, 1.03 CFM, 9% duty cycle, 12V compressor that seamlessly connects to the pre-assembled wiring harness. WirelessAir is now also compatible with air tanks, allowing users to store air for use with tires or other equipment.

The new EZ Mount™ system makes installation faster and simpler than ever before by packaging the manifold and a heavy-duty compressor into one convenient, pre-assembled mounting bracket.

The WirelessAir system is backed by Air Lift's industry-leading two-year limited warranty and a 60-day, no-questions-asked, money-back guarantee. For more information, visit airliftcompany.com/wirelessair , or call Air Lift's customer service team at (800) 248-0892.

About Air Lift

Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned suspension specialty company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products that fit, work and last. Air Lift products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Company on the web at http://www.airliftcompany.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

