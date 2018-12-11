Air Lift Company Wins Gold Award In Trailer Life Magazine Readers' Choice Awards

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Lift Company is proud to have been awarded the Gold Award in the "Tow Vehicle Suspension Enhancement" category of the 2018 Trailer Life Readers' Choice Awards survey.

The annual survey is conducted by the editors of Trailer Life magazine, surveying thousands of readers through a digital questionnaire. Readers select their most-loved brands in a series of categories and awards are given to the gold, silver, and bronze winners.

Being voted the Gold Award winner tops off an amazing year for Air Lift, highlighted by the reveal of the redesigned WirelessOne™ on-board air compressor system and the continued expansion of the Air Lift 1000 HD™ heavy-duty coil spring insert product line. The company also began a 44,000 sq.-ft. expansion of their Lansing, Michigan-based factory, and grew their Authorized Installer Program by introducing seven designated District Sales Managers, covering the continental United States and parts of Canada.

"This award really means a lot to us," says Brian Berry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Air Lift. "Knowing that the consumers trust Air Lift and our products to fit, work, and last inspires a lot of confidence within our team to keep doing what we do everyday. We are honored to receive this award and look forward to similar successes in 2019."

More information about the Trailer Life People's Choice Awards survey can be found on TrailerLife.com.

About Air Lift

Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned suspension specialty company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products that fit, work and last. Air Lift products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Company on the web at http://www.airliftcompany.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

